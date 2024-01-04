AFCON Predictions and Tips for 2024 - Our Comprehensive Guide

Discover the latest AFCON predictions and AFCON betting tips by reading this guide. Find out how to place a wager on AFCON and more.

South African punters who are interested in making AFCON predictions and who want to learn some betting tips for the African Cup of Nations should keep reading this review. We'll explore the latest group AFCON predictions together.

O ur AFCON Predictions

AFCON Winner Prediction - Morocco

Odds: available soon

Morocco have recently emerged as a formidable force in international football, notably dazzling at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reaching the semi-finals under the guidance of manager Walid Regragui.

Their diverse squad showcases stars like Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Nouassair Mazaoui (Bayern Munich), and Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), complemented by the safe hands of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal) and the resurgent Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray).

The Atlas Lions, perched atop the FIFA rankings at 13th, enter the competition in Ivory Coast as the continent's leading team, looking poised to clinch their first trophy since 1979.

AFCON Group A Prediction - Ivory Coast to win group

Odds: available soon

Group A's frontrunners for qualification are Ivory Coast and Nigeria. While home advantage boosts Ivory Coast's odds, their formidable squad, including talents like Wilfred Zaha, Seko Fofana, and Simon Adingra, positions them as favourites, having clinched the title twice before.

Nigeria, in stellar form with four wins in their last five outings, boast a potent attacking duo in top scorer Victor Osimhen and the in-form Victor Boniface, which could become one of the tournament’s deadliest attacking duos.

AFCON Group B Prediction - Egypt to win group

Odds: available soon

In Group B of AFCON 2024, two standout teams are expected to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Egypt, the all-time AFCON winners, are historical powerhouses with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, making them perennial favourites. Boasting an impressive record of eight wins in their last ten matches across all competitions, the Pharaohs are in excellent form and are likely to surpass a competitive Ghana and win Group B.

Ghana has transformed into a formidable team, displaying notable improvement with a roster including quality players like Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, Inaki Williams from Bilbao, Ernest Nuamah from Lyon, and the seasoned 34-year-old André Ayew from Le Havre. The Black Stars are determined to embark on a deep run in this year's AFCON.

AFCON Group C Prediction - Senegal to win group, Cameroon second

Odds: available soon

Senegal look poised to clinch the top spot in Group C of AFCON, with Cameroon securing a close second. The defending champions, Senegal, are riding high on their impressive form, boasting a 60% win rate over the past year and advancing to the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup.

Their formidable squad aims to replicate their success in the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast. In what promises to be a highly competitive group, Senegal faces strong contenders, including Cameroon, led by notable players such as Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), and Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

AFCON Group D Prediction - Algeria to win group

Odds: available soon

Group D of AFCON 2023 comprises Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania. Algeria, the 2019 champions, seem poised to secure the top spot. The Fennec Foxes enter the tournament bolstered by the acquisitions of Houssem Aouar (Roma) and Amine Gouiri (Rennes), both switching from French nationality.

Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), the former Manchester City star and 2016's African Footballer of the Year, leads the Greens into the competition with a commendable 60% win rate and 18 goals in the current year.

Burkina Faso will likely be the most formidable challenger to Algeria's anticipated dominance, boasting the talents of Premier League players like Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) and Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth).

AFCON Group E Prediction - Mali to win tight group contest

Odds: available soon

AFCON 2023's Group E promises a tightly contested battle, featuring South Africa's Bafana Bafana alongside Mali, Tunisia, and Namibia. Tunisia and Mali emerge as the stronger teams on paper, especially with Mali showcasing impressive pre-tournament form. Les Aigles, the second-highest scorers in Africa leading up to AFCON, have netted 15 goals in six matches this year.

With key players like Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), defender Hamari Traoré (Real Sociedad), and Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton), Mali appears well-equipped to secure a narrow qualification at the top of Group E.

AFCON Group F Prediction - Morocco to win group, DR Congo to qualify

Odds: available soon

In Group F, Morocco, considered one of the top contenders for the AFCON, stand out as a formidable team. In the previous year, they achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Heading into the tournament, Walid Regragui's squad holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked African team, occupying the 13th position in the FIFA rankings. Their squad boasts players from various top level European clubs this season, including stars like Achraf Hakimi at PSG and Hakim Ziyech at Galatasaray.

DR Congo are the second favourites of the group, with experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Moutoussamy, and Gaël Kakuta.

AFCON South Africa Prediction : Bafana Bafana to qualify from ‘Group of death’

Odds: available soon

Bafana Bafana have had mixed results in their history of competing in the AFCON finals, but have been able to compete against higher ranked teams such as Morocco (2-1) and Ivory Coast (1-1) in recent months.

The 2010 World Cup hosts are unlucky in that they are in one of the toughest groups in the tournament, having to face Mali, Tunisia, and Namibia. Whilst they should win against Namibia, they would have to win against Mali or Tunisia in order to progress as the top two.

South Africa will likely aim for a draw against either of those two tougher games and with four points they will have a chance of progressing in the tournament as one of the best third-placed teams.

How Did We Choose Our AFCON Predictions?

As the most prestigious international football competition on the African continent, the Africa Cup of Nations is very popular, and especially in South Africa. So, it's no surprise to see that many websites have emerged offering AFCON predictions. In the section below, bettors can learn which factors contribute when making an AFCON prediction.

Know the Past Winners

While most punters tend to overlook the history of nations in AFCON, most experts consider it crucial. Teams who have lifted the trophy before, such as Cameroon or Egypt, have much better chances of winning it again compared to nations who never won an AFCON tournament. For this reason, many analysts tend to favour the side that has achieved more in past years.

Check the Team Form

The team forms are crucial when placing wagers on sports, especially football. Being informed on the form of a team from AFCON qualifiers is a must when placing predictions in this tournament, as it provides more insight into the possible outcomes and can help avoid teams with a bad record.

Research the Squads

This might be the most important step when considering AFCON predictions. Ultimately, the players are the ones who win the match and score goals. Injuries to key players or players missing from the starting eleven can have a big impact on the match itself, which is why it is so important to do your research before betting on sports, including for nations like Egypt or Cameroon.

Consider the Odds

Another way bettors can gain some insight into the possible outcomes is by reading the odds. Obviously, lower odds come with better chances of winning, which allows punters an insight into the bookie's opinion.

Bet on Afcon Predictions in South Africa

To see where bettors can wager on AFCON predictions, see the bookmakers below:

How to Bet on the AFCON Predictions?

Before placing AFCON group bets, there are some steps that players need to take. Moreover, the most important thing is to choose a reliable and trustworthy operator. Reading guides and reviews can be especially useful for this, as punters can read real customer opinions and find important information about the operator.

In the guide below, players can learn how to place bets on AFCON predictions in South Africa:

Visit the operator's website and register an account. Log in and make a deposit. Next, navigate to the sports betting section and select AFCON. Furthermore, choose the events you wish to wager on and add them to your betslip. Finally, add the stake and submit the bet.

AFCON Predictions - Our FAQ

Bettors from South Africa who have further questions about AFCON favourites prediction can find out more in the FAQ section below.

What are AFCON predictions?

AFCON predictions are outcome tips for wagering on AFCON matches.

What are the best AFCON betting tips?

The best tip for betting on the Africa Cup of Nations is to research the fixture.

How to play AFCON predictions?

To play AFCON predictions, find a trusted sportsbook, make your deposit and place a bet.

How to calculate AFCON predictions?

To calculate AFCON predictions, multiply the odds on your betslip by your stake to calculate the potential winnings.

How can I find AFCON predictions?

Bettors can find many AFCON predictions websites online. However, make sure the site is trusted before placing any wagers.

What are the best AFCON predictions in South Africa?

When placing bets on AFCON tournaments, bettors should consider available odds, the club's players, their past matches and ability to score goals.

Where can I find reliable AFCON predictions?

South African punters can find reliable AFCON tips by reading expert online guides. There, bettors can get more acquainted with the rules of the competition and learn the best AFCON strategies for placing bets.

Should I rely solely on AFCON predictions for betting or decision-making?

Punters shouldn't rely only on AFCON predictions when placing a wager. Although they can serve to provide better insight into possible outcomes, it's still recommended that punters do their own research.

Are AFCON predictions always accurate?

No, AFCON predictions can't be accurate 100% of the time.

Can AFCON predictions guarantee winning?

Unfortunately, AFCON predictions don't guarantee a certain win.

Who makes AFCON predictions?

AFCON predictions are made by experts who have a lot of knowledge on the topic.