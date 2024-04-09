Euro 2024 Predictions - Top Betting Tips

If you are looking for Euro 2024 predictions, you’ve come to the perfect place. Our betting & football experts prepared the best tips for you!

Euro 2024 Predictions - What's going to happen?

At present, England and France are Euro 2024 favourites with equal chances of winning. Germany, Spain, and Portugal are right behind them. You can bet on the most successful teams and players as well.

Moreover, if you are looking to predict Euro 2024 top scorers, Kane would be one of the logical choices. He stands for the best goalscorer in the history of English football.

You shouldn’t forget MBappe, as he proved to be one of the leading football players in the world in recent seasons. In addition, when predicting the player to score the largest number of goals, pick someone from the team with a good chance of going far in the competition.

It’s too soon to bet on the player of the tournament, but there will surely be plenty of players to choose from. We expect a lot from players like Bellingham and Donnarumma. Just keep an eye on players’ performances, and you should be able to make an informed prediction.

Prediction Group A

To start with, Group A comprises Germany, Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland national teams. Germany is the favourite in this Group. Hungary and Scotland have almost equally good chances to qualify for the next stage.

Prediction Group B

Group B will see Spain, Croatia, Italy, and Albania play three matches each. The Euro 2024 odds favour Spain and Italy. So, most likely, the two teams will progress to the next stage, and the Spain vs Italy game could be exciting.

Prediction Group C

Group C includes Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England. As expected, England is the favourite in Group C, and Denmark will most likely achieve desirable results. Moreover, if you want to make predictions game like this is particularly exciting because either team may win.

Prediction Group D

After the draw, the Netherlands, Austria, and France were assigned to Group D along with the Poland. France and the Netherlands are the most likely to pass the Group stage. Also, keep an eye on the Netherlands vs France game, as both teams are in good form, so the outcome may be challenging to predict.

Prediction Group E

Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania belong to Group E with Ukraine.

Belgium is the favourite, whereas Romania and Ukraine are equally likely to progress to the next stage. In that sense, the match between the two teams might bring lots of excitement.

Prediction Group F

Finally, Group F features Turkiye, Portugal, the Czechia , and Georgia. The favourite in this Group is Portugal, but they will have to give their best in the game against Turkiye.

How Did We Choose Our Euro Predictions?

Our 2024 Euro predictions are based on sports betting experts’ tips. We reviewed various bookmakers and other betting sources to find relevant predictions. These were provided after thorough statistical analysis, including teams’ previous performances and other important information.

Where to Bet on the Euro?

If you want to bet on 2024 Euro matches, we have the best betting sites in South Africa for you:

Euro 2024 Predictions - Our FAQs

Finally, you can take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about Euro predictions.

Which team won the last Euro?

Italy was the 2020 UEFA Euro Champion. It defeated England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Which country won the most Euro?

Germany and Spain have three Euro wins each. Germany won in 1972, 1980, and 1996, while Spain won the 1964, 2008, and 2012 titles.