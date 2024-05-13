Euro 2024 Favourites – Which Team Will Win the Euro 2024?

This guide discusses the Euro 2024 favourites, highlighting the top ten teams expected to win the competition.

Who Are the Favourites for EURO 2024?

Portugal

Portugal's team is loaded with talent, making them a compelling team to watch. They feature prominent players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leao, which solidifies their status as favourites for Euro 2024.

The Portuguese National team captured their inaugural title in 2016 after overcoming a rocky start. However, in the subsequent tournament, they were ousted in the round of 16 by Belgium, with Cristiano Ronaldo tying Patrik Schick as the tournament's leading scorer.

As Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing for Al Nassr, possibly makes his final competitive showing for Portugal in Germany, the stage is set for a potential second international triumph. With such a strong supporting cast, the chances are high for Portugal.

Spain

Spain remains a top contender for EURO 2024, sharing the record for the most championships in this tournament, with three titles, alongside Germany. Fresh off their 2023 Nations League victory, Spain boasts a remarkable squad eager to leverage their current momentum in Germany.

Having narrowly missed a fourth title in the previous tournament, where they were defeated by Italy in the semi-finals via penalties, Spain is predicted to not only reach the semi-finals this time but also to clinch the championship they last secured in 2012.

As one of the most successful teams in the history of the European Championship, Spain aims to surpass their previous performance, which ended in the semi-finals during the 2020 edition.

Germany

Despite a recent series of unimpressive performances, Germany ranks third in our predictions to win the tournament. Julian Nagelsmann, however, needs to make wise choices regarding squad selection for the upcoming games.

As the host nation and one of the favourites for EURO 2024, the German National team, a three-time winner, is eager to make a lasting impression by clinching the title on their turf.

Following a third-place finish in the 2016 edition, Germany failed to advance beyond the round of 16 in the subsequent tournament, where they were defeated by England.

Their recent form hasn't been stellar, placing them fifth among our top contenders for the championship. Nonetheless, under Julian Nagelsmann's leadership, the team possesses the talent required to secure their fourth European Championship title.

France

France is considered the top contender for winning Euro 2024. They present a captivating team dynamic and feature a standout player in Kylian Mbappe, whose game-changing abilities are well-noted.

Their historical success in global football is notable, having reached consecutive World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022.

Although Euro 2024 is a distinct challenge, France is seasoned in the competition, having secured the title in 1984 and 2000, and reaching the finals in 2016. This track record highlights Les Bleus' strength in the tournament as they aim for their third championship.

Currently, France is performing well and is eager to reclaim the title they last held in 2000.

England

Despite their prominence in football, the Three Lions have faced challenges in securing major titles. Yet, their recent performances have been commendable, securing third place at the 2019 Nations League and reaching the finals of Euro 2020, where they narrowly lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Gareth Southgate, aware of the anticipation for an international title among fans, remains optimistic about his team's chances. With standout players like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden, dismissing their potential would be unwise.

Our expert ranks England as the top contender for EURO 2024, especially after their near miss in the previous tournament. This could be the perfect opportunity for England to finally clinch the trophy.

Who Are the EURO 2024 Favourites by Groups?

In this section, we’ve highlighted the favourite teams per group to help you with your EURO 2024 betting.

Group A

Germany will face Switzerland, Hungary and Scotland in Group A. Julian Nagelsmann and his boys will hope to lead this group and get a comfortable position ahead of the round of 16.

They are favourites to finish first but must be wary of threats from Switzerland. The Rossocrociati are blessed with superstars such as Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabian Schar, and Yann Sommer.

Scotland will also give Germany a good test thanks to the likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay, and Andrew Robertson.

Group B

Spain are one of the favourites to win the tournament and are likely to advance to the next round without a problem. Croatia have been excellent in major tournaments recently, finishing 3rd in the 2022 World Cup.

On the other hand, Italy are the defending champions after winning EURO 2020. Three teams from this group are likely to qualify.

Group C

After finishing as runner-up in the EURO 2020, England are the favourites to win this year’s edition. As a result, they should not have a problem qualifying out of this group.

However, they must be wary of Denmark and Serbia. Denmark have top players such as Christian Eriksen, Andreas Christensen, and Rasmus Højlund, while Serbia have Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Tadić, and Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Group D

France and the Netherlands are the two big names in this group. Les Bleus shouldn’t have a problem qualifying from Group D.

The Netherlands have not enjoyed much glory in major competitions recently. When this competition begins, Ronald Koeman will try to help them get as far as possible to restore some glory.

Austria may also pull some strings and qualify as one of the best losers.

Group E

Belgium are by far the favourites to qualify from Group E. Slovakia are another strong team, but they need to lock horns with the others to secure a place in the next round.

Group F

EURO 2024 is probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance with the National Team. The Portuguese team are favourites to finish first in this group, but they must wade off threats from Türkiye and Czechia.

Which Are the Most Successful Teams in the EURO?

Spain and Germany are the most successful teams in the history of the European Championship, with three trophies each. Germany won in 1972, 1980 and 1996, while Spain won in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

France and Italy have also won the competition twice each. Italy got the trophy in 1968 and 2020, while France won in 1984 and 2000.

FAQ

Who is the top favourite to win EURO 2024?

England are being tipped as the top favourite to win the EURO 2024.

Can an underdog team win the EURO 2024?

It is not out of place for an underdog team to pull a surprise because nothing is impossible in football. For instance, Portugal won the EURO 2016 after finishing as the best loser in the group stage.

How to choose the EURO favourite?

Bettors must check their recent form and performance in recent tournaments before selecting their favourites to win. Bettors must also do their research before betting on the EURO 2024 top scorers.