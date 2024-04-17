Europa League Predictions - Our Betting Tips & Match Previews

The second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals takes place on Thursday 18 April 2024. Some will try to quality, and some to secure their lead.

Our 4 Europa Leagues Predictions & Free Tips

Find below a recap of our Europa League predictions:

West Ham vs Leverkusen (18/04/2024) - Leverkusen winner. Atalanta vs Liverpool (18/04/2024) - Liverpool winner. Marseille vs Benefica (18/04/2024) - Marseille winner. Roma vs Milan (18/04/2024) - Roma qualified with a draw.

Liverpool travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta. The Reds lost the first leg 3-0, but nothing is impossible with Liverpool.

Roma, 1-0 winners at San Siro, host AC Milan in this all-Italian duel.

OM welcome Benfica Lisbon to the Velodrome. Les Olympiens lost the first leg 2-1 but want to continue their European adventure.

Having just been crowned German champions, Bayer Leverkusen can look forward to their trip to London to take on West Ham thanks to their 2-0 win in the first leg.

For more details about these predictions, our experts developed their arguments in the sections below.

Prediction N°1 - West Ham vs Leverkusen

Match Date - 18/04/2024

- 18/04/2024 Kick-off : 21:00

Our Tip - Xabi's German Champions to qualify with win

Bayer Leverkusen's historic title win has been the talk of the town all week, but Xabi's still-unbeaten side will have to refocus quickly as the new German Champions fix their sights on a European trophy to add to their sensational season so far.

Leverkusen will be looking to finish the job against Premier League side West Ham after opening up a 2-0 lead in the first leg last week thanks to goals from Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface in the final 10 minutes. They arrive in the English capital with their record still unbeaten both domestically and in Europe so far this season, winning 38 games out of their last 43 in all competitions.

David Moyes' West Ham side will be hoping to upset the German Champions, but they go into the game having lost Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri to suspensions. Whilst Leverkusen go into the game following some energy-sapping title celebrations, they should have enough in their squad to overcome an injury and suspension-ridden West Ham side.

Prediction N°2 - Atalanta vs Liverpool

Match Date - 18/04/2024

- 18/04/2024 Kick-off : 21:00

Our Tip - Liverpool to win away from home

It was one of the major surprises of last week's action of European football, when Atalanta stunned Anfield by racing into an unexpected 3-0 lead against the title-chasing Premier League side. Gian Piero Gasperini's men came away with a huge lead in the tie thanks to a brace from Gianluca Scamacca and a goal from Mario Pasalic.

Liverpool go into the game off a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League which has handed the title initiative to Manchester City. With this in mind, Liverpool will be going full-throttle to try and claw-back a three-goal deficit to progress to the semi-finals.

We think Liverpool will win the game in the 90 minutes, but progressing to the semi-finals will be a whole other task : there have been 132 previous instances of an away side winning the first leg by a margin of three goals, and none of these have been overturned in the second leg. The Reds will be up against history…

Prediction N°3 - Marseille vs Benefica

Match Date - 18/04/2024

- 18/04/2024 Kick-off : 21:00

Our Tip - Les Olympiens to win at home against Benfica

Olympique de Marseille hosted the Portuguese giants at the Stade Vélodrome on Thursday night with a one-goal deficit in the quarter-final tie after Benfica won the first leg 2-1 in Lisbon last week. The Águias went two goals clear in the tie thanks to goals from Rafa Silva and Ángel Di Maria either side of half-time, but a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 67th minute has given Les Olympiens a chance to turn around the tie at home.

Jean-Louis Gasset's side are currently on a horrendous run of form, having lost their last five matches in all competitions. Yet they have a historic record of being able to mount comebacks at the fiery Stade Vélodrome in European second-leg ties. They will be looking to do it for the first time since the 2017-2018 season when they knocked out RB Leipzig at the same stage of the competition.

Benfica haven't made it to this stage of any European competition since the 2013-2014 campaign – they may regret not taking a missed chance to go clear of OM in the first leg. We think that with home advantage, Les Olympiens will be able to qualify with a win in 90 minutes.

Prediction N°4 - Roma vs Milan

Match Date - 18/04/2024

- 18/04/2024 Kick-off : 21:00

Our Tip - Roma qualify with a draw in 90 mins

The two Italian giants face off once more in the second leg of a finely-poised Europa League quarter final clash, with the hosts bringing back a narrow lead (0-1) to the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi opened the scoring at the San Siro early in the first leg thanks to a goal from Gianluca Mancini in the 17th minute, seeing out the lead with defensive solidity until the final whistle.

After their 1-0 win in the first leg, Roma will be looking to win both legs of a major European competition knockout tie for the first time since the 2020-2021 season which saw the club from the capital reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. Yet Milan come into the match having beaten Roma in three of the last four games at the Stadio Olimpico – some emphatic recent history in the Eternal City.

However, this is the Europa League, and we think that Roma's new-found resilience under Daniele De Rossi should be able to pull the Giallorossi against a Milan side that could provide plenty of offensive threat.

Our conclusion about the Europa League Predictions

With these tips and predictions, punters have all the information they need to place bets on football and more particularly on the Europa League quarter-final second leg. The European cups as well as the best leagues on the old continent are available.