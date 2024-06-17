Will Kylian Mbappé win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot - Our Top scorer odds analysis

With Kylian Mbappé returning to major tournament football at UEFA Euro 2024, how likely it is that the Frenchman could win the Golden Boot award?

Kylian Mbappé at major international tournaments

It would simply be amiss to talk about Kylian Mbappé in international football without mentioning his famous performance at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In what many now refer to as the 'greatest World Cup final of all-time', the France captain scored a hat-trick against Argentina and sealed his status as the tournament's top scorer (eight goals). The 25-year-old broke a record which has stood since 1966, becoming only the second player in history to score a hat-trick in the final. With his goal in the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia added to the mix, his four goals in finals of the World Cup is an all-time record.

Kylian Mbappé facts & figures

International: 79 France caps, 47 goals

Champions League: 74 UEFA club competition matches, 48 goals

Ligue 1: 304 Ligue 1 appearances, 239 goals

Has Kylian Mbappé been in form this season?

After helping Les Parisiens earn their record 11th league title in the 2022-2023 season, Mbappé helped PSG win their 12th league title and the French Cup in the 2023-2024 campaign. In his final season at the French capital club, Mbappé scored 27 goals in Ligue 1 for Luis Enrique's side. In Europe, the striker aided PSG in their run to the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League - scoring eight goals in 12 matches for the Rouge et Blanc. In March, Mbappé would reach the 250-goal mark for PSG in a 6-2 victory over Montpellier and finish his time at the club with a total of 255 goals in 305 games.

The Real Madrid factor - a weight off Mbappé's shoulders?

The Frenchman recently officially signed for Real Madrid, ending two years of speculation surrounding his future. His form at the end of the season dipped, amid rumours of his move to the Spanish club. With his future cleared up, he can go into the European Championships with more freedom.

The problem - is Kylian Mbappé 100% fit?

Kylian Mbappé was training separately from the France squad earlier this week, normally a sign that a player is not at 100% physical condition. Mbappé indicated he could have a physical issue in his pre-match press conference: "I prefer to have the mentality, more than the legs. It’s better if you have both. I hope to have both. I have the mentality, and we’ll see if I have the legs tomorrow."