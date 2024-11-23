How to watch and listen to Wyoming Cowboys vs Boise State Broncos 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wyoming Cowboys versus Boise State Broncos NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Boise State Broncos (9-1) will travel to Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium to face the Wyoming Cowboys (2-8) on November 23 in Laramie, Wyoming.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Wyoming Cowboys vs Boise State Broncos NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Wyoming Cowboys vs Boise State Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue War Memorial Stadium Location Laramie, Wyoming

How to watch Wyoming Cowboys vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Robert Turbin (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Wyoming Cowboys vs Boise State Broncos

Audio Stream: Home: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Wyoming Cowboys vs Boise State Broncos team news & key players

Wyoming Cowboys team news

Wyoming, meanwhile, struggled in their last game, trailing 17-3 at halftime and allowing Colorado State to pull away by giving up the first points of the third quarter. The Cowboys were outgained 446-237, won the turnover battle 1-0, but were only 3 of 14 on third down. Kaden Anderson threw for 120 yards on 13 completions, while Jamari Ferrell led the ground game with 74 yards on six carries.

Prior to that loss, Wyoming earned a hard-fought 49-45 victory over New Mexico, but had lost to Utah State, San Jose State, and San Diego State before that. Wyoming’s offense has averaged 20.6 points per game, with 186.4 passing yards and 140.4 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they have allowed 30.9 points per game. Kaden Anderson has completed 57.5% of his passes for 839 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, while Jaylen Sargent leads the receiving corps with 17 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

Boise State Broncos team news

The Broncos have struggled in recent weeks, but they are expected to be sharper, more focused, and play with greater urgency than what we saw in their games against Nevada and San Jose State.

In their last outing, Boise State fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter and 21-14 in the third, but they rallied with 28 unanswered points to secure a 42-21 victory. Despite the win, the Broncos were outgained 483-456, lost the turnover battle 4-1, and converted just 7 of 13 third-down attempts. Walker Eget threw for 446 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Justin Lockhart caught 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Before this contest, Boise State had won seven consecutive games, with their only loss coming by a narrow three-point margin to Oregon. The Broncos’ offense has been prolific, averaging 43.6 points per game, with 233.5 yards through the air and 258.7 yards on the ground.

On the other side, their defense has allowed 24.7 points per game this season. Maddux Madsen has completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,194 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions, while Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns.

