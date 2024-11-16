How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wisconsin Badgers versus Oregon Ducks NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A Big Ten showdown is set for Saturday night as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks visit the Wisconsin Badgers in a crucial matchup for both teams’ postseason hopes.

Oregon continued their dominant run with a convincing win over Maryland last Saturday, maintaining their perfect record and climbing to the top spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. With a 10-0 record on the season and a 7-0 mark in the Big Ten, they are tied with Indiana for first place in the conference. Against Maryland, the Ducks fell behind early with a field goal but quickly regained control, taking the lead for good after Jordan James’ three-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

The Badgers were off last week, but their previous game on November 2 saw them suffer a heavy loss at the hands of Iowa. With a 5-4 record overall and a 3-3 mark in Big Ten play, they sit tied for seventh in the conference. In their contest with Iowa, Wisconsin started strong, holding a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, but quickly found themselves trailing 14-3 at halftime and 28-3 after three quarters. Though they managed to pull within 28-10 early in the fourth quarter, they couldn’t muster any more offense, ultimately falling in a lopsided defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks: Date and kick-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Oregon Ducks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Camp Randall Stadium Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks

Audio Stream: Home: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks team news & key players

Wisconsin Badgers team news

The Badgers will need to put together their most complete offensive performance of the season to stand a chance against the Ducks. While they've had success against weaker opponents, they've struggled to put points on the board when facing tougher competition. Braedyn Locke must deliver a flawless game, and the surrounding playmakers will need to rise to the occasion. The receiving unit has shown flashes of promise, but Saturday night will require them to perform cohesively.

So far, Locke has completed 117 of 206 passes for 1,418 yards, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 23 yards and scored twice on the ground. Backup quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke (43 of 68 for 422 yards, a touchdown, 26 rushing yards, and a score) and Mabrey Mettauer (1-for-1 for two yards with two rushing yards) have also seen some action this season.

In the backfield, Tawee Walker leads the way with 142 carries, totaling 676 yards and 10 touchdowns. Other running backs like Cade Yacamelli (33 carries for 274 yards and two touchdowns), Chez Mellusi (56 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns), and Darrion Dupree (54 carries for 206 yards and one touchdown) have also contributed effectively to the running game. The Badgers will need these backs to deliver in a big way on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks team news

The Oregon Ducks are spearheaded by sixth-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who currently holds the second spot in NCAA history for career passing yards, just 1,504 yards behind former Houston quarterback Case Keenum. A leading contender for the Heisman Trophy, Gabriel aims to join Marcus Mariota as the second Oregon player to win the prestigious award.

In the Ducks' recent game against Maryland, Gabriel set a new NCAA record for career total touchdowns, with his current tally sitting at 180. He will have multiple chances to extend his lead in the record books as the season progresses. Despite Gabriel being a Heisman frontrunner, it’s important to note that he doesn't do it all alone.

Fifth-year wide receiver Tez Johnson and junior running back Jordan James are key contributors in Oregon's high-powered offense. However, Johnson will not start against the Badgers due to a shoulder injury sustained during the Michigan game. With eight receiving touchdowns on the season, Johnson has also been a key player in the return game, including a punt return for a touchdown against Boise State on September 7.

In Johnson's absence, Oregon will turn to receivers Traeshon Holden and Evan Stewart to step up. Both have had solid performances this season: Holden posted 149 receiving yards against Michigan, while Stewart contributed 149 yards and a touchdown in the crucial win over No. 2 Ohio State. In the backfield, Jordan James will look to exploit the Wisconsin defense, which has struggled to contain the run this year.

More college football news and coverage