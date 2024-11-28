How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) gear up to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) in a pivotal clash to close out the 2024 regular season.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and kick-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time Noon ET Venue Camp Randall Stadium Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key players

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke has endured a tough season, tossing 10 interceptions in 264 passing attempts. However, he showcased one of his top performances last Saturday, completing 20 of 30 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 44-25 defeat to Nebraska. Now, Locke faces a stiff challenge against a Minnesota defense that ranks fourth in the Big Ten in pass efficiency.

On the ground, the Badgers lean on Tawee Walker, who has amassed 828 rushing yards this season. As a unit, Wisconsin averages 4.5 yards per carry and 164.4 rushing yards per game. Their aerial attack contributes 202.7 yards per game, rounding out an offense that scores 26.5 points per contest on 328.5 total yards. The Badgers have managed to put up at least 21 points in six of their last seven outings.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

For Minnesota, the offense is driven by the passing game, led by Max Brosmer. The quarterback has been a steady presence, completing 67.0% of his throws for 2,426 yards. Brosmer averages 7.0 yards per attempt, with 15 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. While the Golden Gophers’ passing game keeps them competitive, their rushing attack leaves much to be desired, gaining just 3.5 yards per carry. They average 104.8 rushing yards per game, the third-lowest in the Big Ten, which has been a limiting factor in their offensive balance.

