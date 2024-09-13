How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wisconsin vs Alabama CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide head north to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a marquee SEC vs. Big Ten clash this Saturday, as part of a packed Week 3 college football slate.

The Badgers (2-0), fueled by ex-Miami transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who’s looking to inject more firepower into the Badgers’ offense, enter this contest fresh off a 27-13 victory over South Dakota, while Alabama (2-0) rolled past South Florida with a commanding 42-16 triumph.

The Crimson Tide, boasting an impressive 19-1 record in September games over the past 20 matchups, head into Camp Randall Stadium as the heavy road favorites.

Saturday's showdown will see Kalen DeBoer lead his Crimson Tide on their first road test of the season. After a tightly contested game against USF, Alabama pulled away late for a convincing win last time out.

With the raucous crowd at Camp Randall ready to back the home team, this SEC-Big Ten duel promises to deliver a thrilling encounter as Alabama looks to assert their dominance on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Wisconsin Badgers vs Alabama Crimson Tide CFB game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and kick-off time

The Badgers will take on Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Camp Randall Stadium Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Wisconsin Badgers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Away: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Wisconsin Badgers team news

The Badgers have emerged victorious in five of their last seven September matchups and showcased their defensive prowess last week, limiting South Dakota to just three first-half points. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was solid, connecting on 17-of-27 throws for 214 yards and a touchdown in their 27-13 triumph. Cade Yacamelli led the ground attack, recording eight carries for 73 yards.

Senior running back Chez Mellusi has been the heartbeat of Wisconsin’s offense, accumulating 35 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns this season. With two scores against South Dakota, Mellusi's ability to keep the chains moving will be key in controlling the pace when they face Alabama's high-octane offense on Saturday.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Jalen Milroe has been the driving force behind Alabama's high-powered offense through the first two games of the season. The junior quarterback has impressed, completing 65.7% of his throws for 394 yards and five touchdowns, while also showcasing his mobility with 22 carries, racking up 81 yards and four trips to the end zone.

On the ground, Jam Miller and Justice Haynes have proven to be dynamic in the backfield. Miller is turning heads with a blistering 9.7 yards per carry, while Haynes has piled up 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 17 touches.

Defensively, the Crimson Tide have been a brick wall, surrendering an average of only eight points per contest, placing them 17th in the nation in scoring defense.

