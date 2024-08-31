How to watch and listen today's West Virginia vs Penn State 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's West Virginia versus Penn State CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two longtime adversaries reignite their rivalry in the second matchup of a nonconference series.

West Virginia is eager to make a statement on its home turf and seek revenge for last season's defeat as it hosts Penn State in this Big Ten versus Big 12 clash to kick off the 2024 college football season on Saturday.

The two sides met for the first time in over three decades in the 2023 season opener. The Nittany Lions pulled away in the second half with a 38-15 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen West Virginia Mountaineers vs Penn State Nittany Lions CFB game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and kick-off time

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Milan Puskar Stadium Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of West Virginia Mountaineers vs Penn State Nittany Lions

West Virginia vs Penn State team news

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

Neal Brown entered the 2023 season under pressure, but the Mountaineers responded impressively, finishing with a 9-4 record thanks to a balanced offensive approach and an improved defense. Garrett Greene delivered a solid performance at quarterback, while WVU's ground game was dominant, averaging 228.9 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the FBS.

Although the defense is still a work in progress, it showed significant improvement from its dismal 2022 season and has bolstered its ranks with several experienced transfers. Facing a formidable Penn State defense, the Mountaineers will rely on the experience of dual-threat quarterback Greene and a dynamic running back duo in CJ Donaldson and Jaheim White. Additionally, they’ll benefit from the support of a strong offensive line.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State heads into the 2024 season with 23 players who have starting experience, including seven key starters on offense, yet there's still a lot of transition ahead. The Nittany Lions have introduced three new coordinators, with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki being particularly noteworthy.

The team's success seems to hinge on quarterback Drew Allar, who, as a highly touted freshman last season, showed both promise and efficiency. Expect the Nittany Lions to lean heavily on their ground game with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen leading the charge against West Virginia, while tight end Tyler Warren will be a primary target for Allar. In the secondary, Georgia transfer cornerback AJ Harris is expected to make his debut as a starter for Penn State.

