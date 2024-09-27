How to watch and listen to Washington Huskies vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington vs Rutgers Scarlet NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Friday night kicks off a packed weekend of conference action in college football. The Washington Huskies (3-1) are making their way to New Jersey to kick off the festivities against fellow Big Ten member, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0).

It's a blackout night at SHI Stadium in Piscataway as the Scarlet Knights commence their conference schedule, welcoming one of the Big Ten's new additions.

Rutgers is coming off a solid road victory, edging out Virginia Tech 26-23 last weekend. This marks the second consecutive season the Scarlet Knights have opened the year with three straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Huskies, led by first-year head coach Jedd Fisch, began their Big Ten journey last weekend with a commanding 24-5 victory over Northwestern, marking their third win in four outings this season.

This matchup will be the third all-time meeting between these two programs, following their home-and-home series in 2016 and 2017, where the Huskies triumphed decisively in both contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Washington Huskies vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Washington Huskies vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and kick-off time

The Huskies will take on Scarlet Knights in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Friday, September 27, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue SHI Stadium Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Washington Huskies vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Huskies vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Huskies vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key players

Washington Huskies team news

Washington has been performing exceptionally on defense, allowing only 10.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the nation. However, their offensive output is ranked 85th, averaging 27 points per contest. In four games, Jonah Coleman has rushed for 373 yards, averaging 93.3 yards per game, and has found the end zone four times.

In addition to his rushing contributions, Coleman has also recorded 12 receptions for 101 yards, though he has yet to score through the air. Will Rogers has been effective as a passer, amassing 1,048 yards (262 yards per game) while completing an impressive 75.7% of his attempts, with eight touchdowns and no interceptions across four games.

Meanwhile, Denzel Boston has made his presence felt in the receiving game, catching 24 passes for a total of 287 yards, averaging 71.8 yards per game, along with five touchdowns.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

On the offensive front, Rutgers has emerged as a top-25 unit, currently ranking 21st in the FBS with an impressive average of 39.7 points per game. The driving force behind the Scarlet Knights' success has been Kyle Monangai, who has rushed for 457 yards at an outstanding average of 152.3 yards per game, contributing five rushing touchdowns.

In three games, Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 646 yards, averaging 215.3 yards per game, while tallying six touchdowns against one interception, achieving a completion rate of 62.5%. When he's not throwing the ball, Kaliakmanis has also added 59 rushing yards, averaging 19.7 yards per game, although he has yet to find the end zone on the ground.

Samuel Brown V has made his mark on the Scarlet Knights' offense as well, rushing for 128 yards at an average of 42.7 yards per game, scoring two rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, Brown has caught one pass for 34 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Dymere Miller has been a vital part of the passing game, accumulating 212 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

