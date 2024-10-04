How to watch and listen to Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) are slight underdogs by 1.5 points as they head west for a Big Ten showdown against the Washington Huskies (3-2) on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Huskies are aiming to rebound after a narrow 21-18 loss to Rutgers, which dropped them to 3-2 for the season. After this home game, Washington will hit the road for a tough test against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Washington Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and kick-off time

The Washington Huskies will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Husky Stadium Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR) | Home: 85 (NE), 85 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines team news & key players

Washington Huskies team news

Davis Warren has thrown for 444 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, completing 66.7% of his passes. Alex Orji has added 144 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception.

On the ground, Kalel Mullings leads the Wolverines with 540 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, while Donovan Edwards has chipped in with 258 rushing yards and 2 scores. Colston Loveland has been the top target, hauling in 23 catches for 228 yards and 1 touchdown.

On defense, Ernest Hausmann has registered a team-best 28 total tackles, including 20 solo tackles. Josaiah Stewart leads the team with 4 sacks, and Mason Graham follows closely with 3 sacks. Will Johnson has contributed 2 interceptions, both returned for touchdowns. Collectively, Michigan's defense has racked up 13 sacks and 5 interceptions.

Michigan Wolverines team news

For the hosts, Will Rogers has thrown for 1,354 yards and 10 touchdowns, completing 74.8% of his passes. Jonah Coleman has rushed for 521 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Cameron Davis has added 165 rushing yards.

In the receiving corps, Denzel Boston leads with 412 yards and 7 touchdowns on 30 receptions, while Giles Jackson has a team-high 34 receptions for 401 yards. Jeremiah Hunter has contributed 201 receiving yards as well.

Defensively, Carson Bruener tops the team with 30 total tackles, including 18 solo, while both Alphonzo Tuputala and Zach Durfee have recorded 2.5 sacks each. Washington's defense has totaled 12 sacks and 3 interceptions this season.

