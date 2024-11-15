How to watch and listen to Washington Huskies vs UCLA Bruins 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington Huskies versus UCLA Bruins NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UCLA Bruins (4-5, 3-4 Big Ten) and Washington Huskies (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) are set to face off under the Friday night lights in Week 12, a matchup that could significantly influence their postseason ambitions. Riding a three-game winning streak, head coach DeShaun Foster has his Bruins squad building momentum and closing in on bowl eligibility.

Washington Huskies vs UCLA Bruins: Date and kick-off time

The Washington Huskies will take on UCLA Bruins in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Husky Stadium Location Seattle, WA

How to watch Washington Huskies vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Huskies vs UCLA Bruins

Audio Stream: Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Huskies vs UCLA Bruins team news & key players

Washington Huskies team news

Washington faces an intriguing decision at quarterback. Will Rogers has been the primary starter, but freshman Demond Williams Jr. has shown flashes of potential, especially after replacing Rogers mid-game recently. Despite Williams' promising mobility (186 rushing yards in limited play), head coach Fisch continues to favor Rogers for his experience and pocket-passing skills. Rogers has thrown for 2,343 yards this season, completing 71.4% of his passes with a 13-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, though Williams will still see some snaps.

On the ground, Jonah Coleman has been the Huskies’ most consistent back, amassing 913 rushing yards this season on an impressive 6.0 yards per carry, with seven touchdowns. Coleman has topped 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games. Denzel Boston, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is their top receiver, totaling 717 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

UCLA Bruins team news

In their latest matchup against Iowa, UCLA emerged with a hard-fought 20-17 victory. Ethan Garbers delivered a solid performance, completing 21 of his 34 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Running back T.J. Harden impressed on the ground with 20 carries for 145 yards. Senior receiver Logan Loya has been a standout this season, tallying 25 receptions for 294 yards and four touchdowns. The Bruins also utilize their tight end, Moliki Matavao, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound target who has collected 24 catches for 303 yards.

