How to watch and listen to Washington State vs Syracuse 2024 Holiday Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington State vs Syracuse 2024 Holiday Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Syracuse Orange (9-3) will square off against the Washington State Cougars (8-4) in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night in San Diego.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Washington State vs Syracuse 2024 Holiday Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Washington State vs Syracuse 2024 Holiday Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Cougars will take on the Orange in a highly anticipated 2024 Holiday Bowl game on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Date Friday, December 27 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Snapdragon Stadium Location San Diego, California

How to watch Washington State vs Syracuse 2024 Holiday Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington State vs Syracuse 2024 Holiday Bowl game

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington State vs Syracuse team news & key players

Washington State Cougars team news

The Cougars, meanwhile, will be without quarterback John Mateer, who entered the transfer portal despite a stellar season. The sophomore QB threw for 3,139 yards with an impressive 29:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio while contributing 826 rushing yards. In Mateer's absence, senior Zevi Ekhaus will take over under center. Ekhaus, who previously started at Bryant in the FCS, has just 60 passing yards for Washington State this season.

Washington State’s backfield has also been affected by departures, with freshman running back Wayshawn Parker entering the portal after accumulating 435 rushing yards. The receiving corps remains strong, led by Kyle Williams, who has eclipsed 100 yards in four games, including a 142-yard outing against Boise State. Williams boasts 1,026 receiving yards this season. However, the Cougars will also be without Kris Hutson, who has 683 receiving yards on the year. Washington State’s offense has managed to score 30 or more points in six games and is averaging 440 yards per contest.

Syracuse Orange team news

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord has been a revelation this season, throwing for over 300 yards in all but two games. His standout performance came against Miami, where he passed for 380 yards. McCord has amassed a remarkable 4,326 passing yards alongside a 29:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

While the Orange don't rely heavily on their ground game, running back LeQuint Allen has been a consistent threat. The junior has surpassed 80 rushing yards in three of his last five games and has tallied 901 yards on the ground this year. The receiving corps is a major asset for Syracuse, with Jackson Meeks topping 100 yards in five games this season, accumulating 911 yards in total. Trebor Pena added 128 receiving yards in their win over Miami and has racked up 871 yards on the year. Syracuse’s offense has been electric, scoring 30 or more points in nine of their 12 games while averaging 456 yards per outing.

