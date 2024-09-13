How to watch and listen to Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Ole Miss Rebels 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Ole Miss Rebels CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) are set to embark on their first away game of the season as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) this Saturday evening.

The Rebels come into this matchup after dominating their previous two games against Furman and Middle Tennessee, outscoring these teams a staggering 128-3.

In contrast, Wake Forest suffered a narrow defeat against Virginia, allowing 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 31-30 loss. This contest marks the first encounter between the Rebels and the Demon Deacons since 2008.

Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Ole Miss Rebels: Date and kick-off time

The Wake Forest Demon Decons will take on Ole Miss in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT, at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV channel: CW

Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 371 (NE), 371 (CAR) | Away: 962 (NE), 192 (CAR)

Wake Forest Demon Decons team news

In a heartbreaking 31-30 defeat against Virginia, the Deacons were spearheaded by quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who made his first start for Wake Forest. He completed 27 of 42 passes for 400 yards and threw one touchdown. The touchdown connection was with wide receiver Donovan Greene, who had an impressive night with 11 receptions totaling 164 yards.

Running back Demond Claiborne contributed significantly as well, rushing 21 times for 86 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Overall, Wake Forest amassed 543 yards of total offense but had one turnover during the game.ShareRewrite

Ole Miss Rebels team news

As they head into their matchup against Wake Forest, Ole Miss boasts the top total offense in the country.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart had a remarkable performance on Saturday, completing his first 24 passes, which set a new record for Ole Miss and fell just two completions short of the NCAA record. He ended the game with a stellar 24-of-27 passing for 377 yards and two touchdowns—one via a rushing attempt and the other through the air.

Wide receiver Tre Harris contributed significantly with nine receptions for 130 yards, while Antwane Wells Jr. caught his first touchdown of the season. Running back Henry Parrish Jr. had an outstanding game as well, rushing for four touchdowns and accumulating 165 yards on only 14 carries.

Defensively, the Rebels were dominant, restricting Middle Tennessee to a mere 279 total yards and only 28 yards on the ground. Yam Banks recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, and John Saunders Jr. made the only interception of the game.

