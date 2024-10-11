How to watch and listen to Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Clemson Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Clemson Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 11 Clemson Tigers (4-1, 3-0 ACC) will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3, 1-1) this Saturday at noon at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Clemson Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Clemson Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Demon Deacons will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Clemson Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Clemson Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 371 (NE), 371 (CAR) | Away: 193 (NE), 955 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Clemson Tigers team news & key players

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news

Hank Bachmeier of Wake Forest has recorded a respectable completion percentage of 63.6% with 1,313 passing yards. However, he has faced significant challenges, largely due to the 13 sacks he has taken behind a vulnerable offensive line. His ability to perform under pressure and make quick decisions will be crucial in countering Clemson's formidable defense. To maintain drives, he must improve his focus on minimizing yardage losses when dropping back to pass.

On the ground, Demond Claiborne has been productive, accumulating 471 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns, averaging 94.2 yards per game. Additionally, Claiborne has also made nine receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson Tigers team news

Cade Klubnik has been exceptional, amassing 1,219 passing yards with a completion rate of 64.3%. He has contributed 14 touchdowns while only throwing 2 interceptions. His ability to navigate the pocket and deliver deep throws has played a significant role in developing a dynamic offensive unit.

As a runner, Phil Mafah has accumulated 496 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns over five games.

Meanwhile, Antonio Williams has made a strong impact, converting 26 targets into 19 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns during the same span.

