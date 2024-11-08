How to watch and listen to Virginia Tech vs Clemson Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Virginia Tech versus Clemson Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 19 Clemson Tigers (6-2) will travel to Lane Stadium to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-4) in an ACC showdown this Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Virginia Tech vs Clemson Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Virginia Tech will take on Clemson Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Lane Stadium Location Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Tigers

Audio Stream: Home: 390 (CAR), 980 (NE) | Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Tigers team news & key players

Virginia Tech Hokies steam news

Virginia Tech is dealing with several key injuries heading into this matchup, with real uncertainty surrounding the status of starting quarterback Kyron Drones, who is questionable due to an injury. In their last game against Syracuse, the Hokies fought hard to force overtime but ultimately fell 38-31. Colin Schlee stepped in for the injured Drones, completing 16 of 24 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah Conley contributed with nine carries for 96 yards.

Virginia Tech has been averaging 30.8 points per game, while their defense is allowing 22.3 points per contest.

Clemson Tigers team news

Cade Klubnik completed 33 of 56 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in the Tigers' recent loss. Phil Mafah carried the ball 30 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns, but despite these strong performances, Clemson struggled to finish drives, and their defense was the major factor in the defeat.

Clemson is putting up an average of 39.4 points per game, while their defense is conceding 24.3 points per contest. The offense ranks 9th in the nation, but the defense sits at 67th, meaning they'll need a significant improvement on that side of the ball if they want to avoid another tough outing.

