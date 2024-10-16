How to watch and listen to Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Virginia Tech vs Boston College NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Boston College and Virginia Tech each resume ACC play this Thursday after a BYE week in Week 7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on Boston College Eagles in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Date Thursday, October 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Lane Stadium Location Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles team news & key players

Virginia Tech Hokies team news

The Hokies outperformed Stanford, gaining a total of 337 yards compared to the Cardinal's 258. They also dominated the turnover battle, finishing with a 2-0 advantage, and converted 5 of 12 attempts on third down. Kyron Drones passed for 201 yards and threw two touchdown passes, while Bhayshul Tuten contributed with 73 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech has also secured victories over Marshall and Old Dominion but has suffered losses to Vanderbilt, Rutgers, and Miami. This season, the Hokies' offense is averaging 30.5 points per game, with 192.3 yards through the air and 182.8 yards on the ground.

Their defense is allowing an average of 22.7 points per game. The team has a third-down conversion rate of 44.8% and has gone 4 for 10 on fourth down across six games. Drones has completed 61% of his passes for a total of 1,155 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions, while Jaylin Lane has made 24 receptions for 325 yards and one touchdown.

Boston College Eagles team news

The Eagles were narrowly outgained 339-319, lost the turnover battle 3-0, and managed to convert 6 of 13 attempts on third down in their last game. Thomas Castellanos threw for 254 yards, contributing two touchdowns but also throwing two interceptions, while Turbo Richard rushed for 51 yards.

Boston College also faced a loss against Missouri earlier this season but secured wins against Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky. Their offense has been scoring an average of 27.2 points per game, amassing 195.7 passing yards and 157.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, their defense is allowing just 17.2 points per game. The Eagles have a third-down conversion rate of 46.8% and have gone 6 for 9 on fourth down this season. Castellanos has completed 67% of his passes for 983 yards, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, while Lewis Bond has made 30 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns.

More college football news and coverage