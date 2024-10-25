How to watch and listen to Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vanderbilt versus Texas Longhorns NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A marquee SEC showdown is on tap for Saturday afternoon as the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1 SEC) square off against the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1 SEC).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns: Date and kick-off time

The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, TN.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT Venue FirstBank Stadium Location Nashville, TN

How to watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Cole Cubelic (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns team news & key players

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

The Commodores secured a victory over Ball State last week, buoyed by Diego Pavia, who threw for 275 yards and a touchdown. Pavia, a former two-year starter at New Mexico State, has stepped into a leadership role at Vanderbilt, averaging 198.7 passing yards per game with a completion rate of 66.2% and an impressive 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He is also the team's leading rusher, amassing 470 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The standout running back is Sedrick Alexander, a sophomore who has tallied 380 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. The primary target in the passing game is tight end Eli Stowers, a 6ft 4in, 225-pound senior with 33 receptions for 463 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Longhorns team news

The Longhorns struggled against the formidable Georgia defense, managing to accumulate just 29 rushing yards and converting only 2 of 15 third downs throughout the game. Quinn Ewers passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns but faced relentless pressure, resulting in an interception as well.

Texas briefly experimented with Arch Manning, inserting him into a challenging situation late in the first half when they were down 20-0. Unfortunately, he couldn’t produce any points, and the team reverted to Ewers for the second half. Since returning from injury, Ewers has averaged 205 passing yards per game, completing 68.2% of his passes with an impressive 11-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio for the season. The top target in the aerial attack is Isaiah Bond, who has recorded 380 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while tight end Gunnar Helm has contributed another 373 yards and two scores. Leading the rushing attack is Quintrevion Wisner, who has racked up 330 yards and two touchdowns.

More college football news and coverage