How to watch and listen to Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) are set to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) in a Week 6 college football clash this Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and kick-off time

The Commodores will take on Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT Venue FirstBank Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Cole Cubelic (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 192 (NE), 962 (CAR) | Home: 374 (NE), 374 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key players

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt came up just short in their last contest against Missouri, taking the game to overtime but ultimately falling 30-27. Quarterback Diago Pavia has been a revelation for the Commodores, connecting on 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 178 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also made an impact on the ground, rushing 17 times for 84 yards. While the defense held its own, the offense struggled to find enough rhythm to seal the win.

Throughout the season, Pavia has completed 54 of 75 passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns, while also adding 279 rushing yards and two scores. His backfield partner, Sedrick Alexander, has been a key contributor as well, racking up 217 rushing yards on 51 carries. The 5ft 9in running back thrives as a dynamic interior rusher, excelling at making cutbacks in the zone blocking scheme and capitalizing on defenders overcommitting to the quarterback keeper.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Jalen Milroe is shaping up to be a serious Heisman contender, having completed 27 of his 33 passes for 374 yards, two touchdowns, and a lone interception. Not only did he dominate through the air, but he also led the ground game with 16 carries for 117 yards and a rushing touchdown. At just 17 years old, Ryan Williams is already proving to be one of the top talents in college football, hauling in six catches for 177 yards and a score.

So far this season, Alabama is averaging a hefty 47 points per game, while their defense is holding opponents to just 15 points on average. The offense ranks 8th nationally, with their defense sitting 19th. For this game, Alabama's attack will need to set the tone early, applying pressure and getting off to a rapid start to keep the momentum rolling.

