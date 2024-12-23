How to watch and listen to UTSA vs Coastal Carolina 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UTSA vs Coastal Carolina 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl will pit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) on Monday morning.

Coastal Carolina found their groove in the final week of the regular season, cruising to a commanding 48-27 win over Georgia State on Nov. 30. Meanwhile, UTSA saw its three-game winning streak snapped in a narrow 29-24 loss to Navy on the same day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UTSA vs Coastal Carolina 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl game, plus plenty more.

UTSA vs Coastal Carolina 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a highly anticipated Myrtle Beach Bowl game on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT, at Brooks Stadium (SC) in Conway, South Carolina.

Date Monday, December 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT Venue Brooks Stadium (SC) Location Conway, South Carolina

How to watch UTSA vs Coastal Carolina 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcom (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UTSA vs Coastal Carolina 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl game

Audio Stream: National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UTSA vs Coastal Carolina team news & key players

UTSA Roadrunners team news

The UTSA Roadrunners wrapped up the regular season with a 6-6 record (4-4 in conference play) after falling to Army, 29-24, in their latest outing. Despite leading 17-13 in the third quarter, UTSA surrendered the next 16 points to let the game slip away. The Roadrunners were outgained 407-324 in total yardage, lost the turnover battle 3-1, and converted 6 of 12 third-down attempts. Owen McCown threw for 207 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while Devin McCuin hauled in three catches for 82 yards and a score.

UTSA's defeats this season came at the hands of Tulsa, Rice, East Carolina, Texas, and Texas State. However, they picked up victories against Kennesaw State, Houston Christian, FAU, Memphis, North Texas, and Temple. The Roadrunners found momentum late in the season, winning three of their final four games. Offensively, they have averaged 32.3 points per game, with 285.8 passing yards and 161.7 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they've allowed an average of 31.3 points per game. Owen McCown has completed 62% of his passes, totaling 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, Robert Henry has racked up 706 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Coastal Carolina team news

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, also 6-6 (3-5 in conference), closed their regular season with an emphatic 48-27 triumph over Georgia State. Leading 17-10 at the half, the Chanticleers exploded for 31 second-half points to secure the win. They outgained their opponent 475-428, won the turnover margin 6-2, and converted 5 of 12 third-down opportunities. Ethan Vasko led the charge with 200 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while Christian Washington rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina’s wins this season include victories over Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Temple, William & Mary, and Jacksonville State. Their losses came against Virginia, James Madison, Louisiana, Troy, Marshall, and Georgia Southern. The Chanticleers’ offense has averaged 29.8 points per game, generating 204.4 passing yards and 178.7 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side, they’ve allowed 30.6 points per game. Coastal Carolina has seen significant roster movement through the transfer portal, and it appears Tad Hudson will make his debut as the starting quarterback, marking his first snaps at the collegiate level.

