How to watch and listen to UTEP Miners vs FIU Panthers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wednesday night continues the midweek Conference USA matchups, with UTEP set to host FIU in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Still in search of their first victory of the year, the Miners face the Panthers, who are aiming to contend for a bowl spot despite a 2-4 record.

UTEP Miners vs FIU Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The UTEP Miners will take on FIU Panthers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Date Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Sun Bowl Location El Paso, Texas

How to watch UTEP Miners vs FIU Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: Dave Ryan (play-by-play) and Brock Vereen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UTEP Miners vs FIU Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: - (CAR), 972 (NE) | Home: - (CAR), 973 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UTEP Miners vs FIU Panthers team news & key players

UTEP Miners team news

On the ground, junior running back Jevon Jackson leads with 239 rushing yards on 65 carries, recording over 60 yards twice so far this season. Freshman Ezell Jolly provides a shift in tempo in the backfield, recently logging 119 rushing yards along with 21 receiving yards. Jolly has also topped 70 yards in two consecutive games.

In the air, senior wide receiver Trey Goodman has been a reliable target with 20 catches for 187 yards. He’s been consistent recently, tallying 40 or more yards in his last two games. Ezell Jolly also brings tremendous value to the offense with his dual capabilities in both blocking and receiving, adding depth and flexibility.

FIU Panthers team news

FIU enters this matchup ranked seventh in Conference USA for total offense, averaging 330.3 yards per game, fourth in passing yards with 226.3 per contest, and fifth in scoring offense at 27 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins has been effective in moving the ball and capitalizing on his teammates' talents.

A native of Florida, Jenkins currently ranks second in the conference for both passing yards (1,349) and touchdowns (9). He’s also surpassed 200 passing yards in each of his last four outings, with a standout performance on Sept. 21 against Monmouth, where he completed 23 of 32 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has proven himself a dependable force in the backfield, consistently delivering essential yardage on the ground. In the receiving corps, Skyler Locklear has displayed impressive promise, pulling off critical receptions throughout the season.

