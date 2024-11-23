How to watch and listen to Utah Utes vs Iowa State Cyclones 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Utah Utes versus Iowa State Cyclones NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) hit the road to face the Utah Utes (4-6) on Saturday night in a Big 12 clash at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Utah Utes vs Iowa State Cyclones NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Utah Utes vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and kick-off time

The Utes will take on the Cyclones in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Utes vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Utah Utes vs Iowa State Cyclones

Audio Stream: Home: 200 (CAR), 954 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Utah Utes vs Iowa State Cyclones team news & key players

Utah Utes team news

On the Utah side, quarterback Isaac Wilson has thrown for 1,436 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 54.8% of his passes. Micah Bernard leads the ground game with 880 rushing yards, while Dorian Singer is the top receiver, recording 49 receptions for 681 yards. Brant Kuithe has also been a reliable target, tallying 505 receiving yards and a team-high six touchdowns, while Money Parks has added 294 receiving yards and three scores.

Defensively, Utah has been anchored by Lander Barton, who leads the team with 64 total tackles, including 33 solo stops. Van Fillinger has been a force in the pass rush with six sacks, while Connor O'Toole has contributed 2.5 sacks. As a unit, Utah's defense has amassed 19 sacks and nine interceptions this season, adding a layer of complexity for Iowa State's offense to navigate.

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Quarterback Rocco Becht has been a model of consistency, throwing a touchdown pass in 14 consecutive games—a streak that now stands as the school record, surpassing Brock Purdy's mark. Becht is also just 187 yards shy of reaching 6,000 career passing yards, which would make him only the fifth quarterback in Iowa State history to achieve this milestone.

The Cyclones' aerial attack has thrived this season, thanks to one of the most dynamic receiving duos in college football. Jaylin Noel, who has a catch in 42 consecutive games (the fourth-longest active streak in the nation), and Jayden Higgins, a red-zone standout with touchdowns in 13 of his 23 games, have been instrumental to Iowa State's offensive success. The Cyclones are one of only two FBS teams (alongside San Jose State) to have two players with over 850 receiving yards this season.

