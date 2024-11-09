How to watch and listen to Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Utah Utes versus BYU Cougars NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The ninth-ranked BYU Cougars (8-0) are set for a Big 12 showdown against their in-state rival, the Utah Utes (4-4), this Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes, who began their Big 12 journey with a win, have since hit a rough patch, dropping four straight games and failing to reach the 20-point mark in any of those losses. This latest chapter of the "Holy War" brings Big 12 stakes to the mix, with kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. EST at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The two teams last met in 2021, when BYU claimed victory, snapping Utah’s nine-game winning streak in the rivalry. Will the undefeated Cougars hold onto bragging rights, or can Utah reclaim the Beehive Boot in 2024?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Utah Utes will take on BYU Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars

Audio Stream: Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Away: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars team news & key players

Utah Utes team news

For the Utes, Micah Bernard has made a big impact on the ground, totaling 782 yards (97.8 per game) and three touchdowns. Through the air, he’s caught 17 passes for 95 yards and has scored one receiving touchdown. Tight end Brant Kuithe has also been a key target, recording 31 catches for 482 yards (60.3 per game) with five touchdowns. Quarterback Isaac Wilson has passed for 1,200 yards (150.0 per game) this season, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 55.4% of his attempts over eight games.

BYU Cougars team news

In eight appearances for the Cougars, quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been the driving force behind their offense, amassing 1,870 passing yards (an average of 233.8 yards per game) with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 59.6% of his throws. Retzlaff has also shown his mobility, adding 303 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

In the Cougars' backfield, LJ Martin has contributed 357 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He’s also caught five passes for 55 yards and two additional touchdowns across eight games. Chase Roberts has been a vital part of BYU’s passing attack, securing 30 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns this season.

More college football news and coverage