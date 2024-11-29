How to watch and listen to USC vs Notre Dame 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch USC vs Notre Dame NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The final stretch of the 2024 college football regular season is upon us, with Saturday serving up a marquee clash between the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC vs Notre Dame: Date and kick-off time

The USC Trojans will take on Notre Dame in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of USC vs Notre Dame

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | Away: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

USC vs Notre Dame team news & key players

USC Trojans team news

USC rallied late to secure a critical 19-13 victory over crosstown rival UCLA. The Trojans trailed in total yardage, 376-346, but mustered 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Sophomore QB Jayden Maiava spearheaded the effort, throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Earlier this month, head coach Lincoln Riley made a pivotal decision to bench junior quarterback Miller Moss following a costly three-interception outing against Washington. In his place, Maiava has stepped up, delivering a strong showing against Nebraska with 259 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding a rushing touchdown.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame dominated Army last weekend in a 49-14 blowout at Yankee Stadium, knocking the Black Knights out of the AP Top 25. The Fighting Irish piled up 464 total yards while limiting Army to just 233. Their ground game was particularly relentless, churning out 275 rushing yards on only 28 carries.

Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love led the charge with seven carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while junior RB Jadarian Price added 53 yards and two scores on 10 carries. Love also contributed through the air with one reception for six yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Riley Leonard was efficient, completing 10 of 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Leonard has amassed 1,937 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

