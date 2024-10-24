How to watch today's USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The USC Trojans (3-4) are set to host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3) in a Big Ten clash on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and kick-off time

USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and kick-off time

The USC Trojans will take on Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT, at United Airlines Field at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off Time 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue United Airlines Field at the LA Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key players

USC Trojans team news

Quarterback Miller Moss passed for 336 yards, connected for three touchdowns, and threw one interception. Woody Marks spearheaded the rushing effort, accumulating 82 yards and a touchdown.

Although Moss has thrown six interceptions in his last five games, leading to criticism for not being Caleb Williams, he has also racked up 1,954 passing yards and 14 touchdowns this season. The defense was primarily responsible for wasting a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter against the Terps.

Injury updates include offensive lineman Gino Quinones (undisclosed) and Micah Banuelos (undisclosed), whose statuses remain uncertain. LB Eric Gentry (30 tackles, 2 sacks) will be redshirting this year, while DE Anthony Lucas (lower body) and CB Jacobe Covington (knee) are both sidelined.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

QB Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 287 yards and threw one interception while also contributing a rushing touchdown. This season, he has occasionally been reckless with the football, even though he benefits from a solid offensive line. On the ground, Kyle Monangai excelled, amassing over 100 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns.Injuries on the defensive front are beginning to take their toll, with DL Aaron Lewis, LB Tyreem Powell, DB Thomas Amankwaa and DL Wesley Bailey all battling undisclosed ailments.

