How to watch and listen to UNLV Rebels vs Syracuse Orange 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UNLV Rebels versus Syracuse Orange NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As we enter Week 6 of the college football season, the Syracuse Orange (3-2) are preparing to take on the unbeaten UNLV Rebels (4-0) at Allegiant Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UNLV Rebels vs Syracuse Orange NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UNLV Rebels vs Syracuse Orange: Date and kick-off time

The UNLV will take on Orange in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch UNLV Rebels vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Trent Rush (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UNLV Rebels vs Syracuse Orange

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 193 (NE), 955 (CAR) | Home: 381 (NE), 971 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UNLV Rebels vs Syracuse Orange team news & key players

UNLV Rebels team news

The UNLV Rebels are relishing their unbeaten status, largely due to effective offensive strategies.

Hajj-Malik Williams battled with Matthew Sluka during the preseason for the starting quarterback position, and it now seems he might be the key to unlocking the team’s offensive potential. In his first start, Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards while adding another 119 yards on the ground, accounting for four total touchdowns.

Additionally, wide receiver Ricky White III has been impressive, amassing 253 yards on 20 receptions, averaging 12.6 yards per catch, and scoring five touchdowns.

Syracuse Orange team news

The Syracuse Orange are adopting a strategic approach as they prepare to face the Rebels, given their mixed results this season in both rushing and receiving.

Quarterback Kyle McCord has emerged as arguably the standout player for Syracuse in the early part of the season. So far, McCord has completed 114 of his 177 passes for 1,459 yards, tossing 14 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Running back LeQuint Allen has also been reliable in the ground game, accumulating 287 yards on 54 carries for an average of 5.3 yards per attempt. While he has just one rushing touchdown, his ability to navigate through defenses and avoid tackles makes him an invaluable asset at this juncture.

