How to watch and listen to UNLV Rebels vs California Golden Bears Art of Sport L.A. Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UNLV vs California Art of Sport L.A. Bowl game - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

The Art of Sport LA Bowl sets the stage for an intriguing showdown between the California Golden Bears (6-6) and the 24th-ranked UNLV Rebels (10-3).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UNLV Rebels vs California Golden Bears Art of Sport L.A. Bowl game, plus plenty more.

UNLV Rebels vs California Golden Bears Art of Sport L.A. Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Rebels will take on the Golden Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UNLV Rebels vs California Golden Bears Art of Sport L.A. Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UNLV Rebels vs California Golden Bears Art of Sport L.A. Bowl game

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UNLV Rebels vs California Golden Bears team news & key players

UNLV Rebels team news

UNLV will have to manage without standout wide receiver Ricky White III and cornerback Tony Grimes, as both players have opted out of the bowl game. However, they'll still rely on starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, a versatile dual-threat option who can keep the offense moving through both his arm and legs.

This season, Williams racked up 1,845 passing yards with a 62.0% completion rate and an impressive 17-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. On the ground, he was equally impactful, contributing 824 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, making him the team’s second-leading rusher.

Their leading ball carrier, Jai'Den Thomas, has tallied 846 rushing yards and seven scores, including a 135-yard outing in the regular-season finale against Nevada. Without White in the lineup, the primary receiving target becomes Jacob De Jesus, a 5ft 7in senior who posted 34 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Defensively, UNLV boasts one of the premier units among Group of Five programs, surrendering just 21.92 points per game while allowing an average of 351.1 yards per contest. A key contributor is safety Jalen Catalon, a Texas transfer who recently earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press. Catalon has been a game-changer with 89 tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups, two sacks, and a forced fumble, anchoring the Rebels’ defensive efforts.

California Golden Bears team news

California, meanwhile, will be without two of their offensive mainstays, as quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Nyzaih Hunter have entered the transfer portal and will not suit up. Offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff will also miss the game. In Mendoza's absence, it’s likely that Chandler Rogers will take the reins at quarterback. Rogers, who started last year at North Texas, brings valuable experience despite having thrown just 25 passes this season for the Golden Bears. During his tenure at North Texas, he compiled 29 touchdown passes with only five interceptions.

On the ground, running back Jaydyn Ott had an injury-marred season, finishing with just 301 rushing yards after eclipsing 1,300 yards last year. Ott is expected to split carries with Jaivian Thomas, who ended the season with 598 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. With Hunter unavailable, tight end Jack Endries steps up as the top pass-catcher for Cal. Endries delivered a solid campaign, hauling in 49 receptions for 562 yards and two touchdowns.

