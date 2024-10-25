How to watch and listen to UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UNLV Rebels versus Boise State Broncos NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In the vibrant city of Las Vegas, No. 17 Boise State boasts a 5-1 record (2-0 in the Mountain West Conference) and is poised for a potential run at the College Football Playoff, thanks in part to a Heisman Trophy contender. This Friday night, they’ll clash with UNLV, who currently sits at 6-1, in what promises to be a significant Mountain West showdown. This matchup could serve as a preview for the MWC championship slated for December.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The UNLV Rebels will take on Boise State Broncos in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Robert Turbin (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 202 (CAR), 964 (NE) | Home: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos team news & key players

UNLV Rebels team news

The Rebels staged a comeback from an 11-point deficit last Saturday. They slightly outgained the Beavers, totaling 384 yards to their 368. Senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams spearheaded the effort, throwing for 196 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, along with rushing for 65 yards and two additional scores.

UNLV heavily relies on their rushing attack, currently ranking fifth nationally in rushing yards per game at 251.4. Running backs Jai’Den Thomas and Kylin James have combined for 681 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season, while Williams has contributed with 390 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Boise State Broncos team news

The Broncos enjoyed a bye week in Week 8. In their previous outing, they dominated Hawaii, outpacing the Rainbow Warriors with a total yardage of 450-279. Junior running back Ashton Jeanty had an impressive performance, carrying the ball 31 times for 217 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen also shined, completing 17 of 25 passes for 217 yards and tossing two touchdown passes.

Jeanty is having a phenomenal season, amassing 1,248 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over six games. Madsen has thrown for 1,273 yards, with 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while senior wide receiver Cam Camper has made 25 receptions for 441 yards and four touchdowns.

