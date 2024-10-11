How to watch and listen to UMass Minutemen vs Missouri Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UMass Minutemen vs Missouri Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It's a non-conference clash on the gridiron as an SEC squad faces one of the few remaining independents in Massachusetts. The No. 21 Missouri Tigers (4-1) hit the road to take on the UMass Minutemen (1-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UMass Minutemen vs Missouri Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UMass Minutemen vs Missouri Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The UMass Minutemen will take on the Missouri Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Hadley, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Location Hadley, Massachusetts

How to watch UMass Minutemen vs Missouri Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UMass Minutemen vs Missouri Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 190 (NE), 960 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UMass Minutemen vs Missouri Tigers team news & key players

UMass Minutemen team news

For UMass, Taisun Phommachanh is completing 57.5% of his passes for 1,280 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Jakobie Keeney-James and Jacquon Gibson have teamed up for 686 receiving yards and three scores, while TY Harding has made seven receptions.

The Minutemen’s run game averages 133 yards per outing, with Phommachanh also leading the team on the ground, tallying 253 yards and one touchdown. On defense, UMass allows 31.3 points and 324.2 yards per game. Jalen Stewart leads with 37 tackles, Sahnai Swain-Price has logged a sack, and Ryan Barnes has registered an interception.

Missouri Tigers team news

Brady Cook has been efficient for Missouri, completing 63.6% of his throws for 1,132 yards, tallying five touchdowns with only one interception. The receiving duo of Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III has been instrumental, combining for 698 yards and five touchdowns, while Mookie Cooper has contributed nine catches.

On the ground, the Tigers are averaging 178.8 rushing yards per game, led by Nate Noel with 471 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Missouri has been solid, surrendering just 17.8 points and 277.6 yards on average. Corey Flagg Jr. anchors the defense with 26 tackles, Khalil Jacobs has posted two sacks, and Dreyden Norwood has recorded an interception.

