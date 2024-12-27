How to watch and listen to UConn vs North Carolina 2024 Fenway Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UConn vs North Carolina 2024 Fenway Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

UConn is set to wrap up an impressive season with a Fenway Park bowl showdown against North Carolina, a team navigating a coaching transition following the departure of Mack Brown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UConn Huskies vs North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 Fenway Bowl game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 Fenway Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Huskies will take on the Tar Heels in a highly anticipated 2024 Fenway Bowl game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, December 28 Kick-off Time 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch UConn Huskies vs North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 Fenway Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Cotter (play-by-play) and Mark Herzlich (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UConn Huskies vs North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 Fenway Bowl

Audio Stream: National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UConn Huskies vs North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key players

UConn Huskies team news

For UConn, this bowl appearance marks a significant milestone in their resurgence. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, but their defense has struggled at times, as seen in their 47-42 victory over UMass. Quarterback Joe Fagnano was effective, completing 15 of 26 passes for 181 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

On the ground, Camryn Edwards delivered a stellar performance, tallying 142 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Huskies are scoring an average of 32.3 points per game while allowing 23.8, ranking 34th in offense and 58th in defense nationally. To take down North Carolina, UConn’s defense will need to tighten up and complement their potent offensive attack.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

Despite North Carolina's uneven season, they hold a noticeable talent advantage and enter the matchup as the favorites. However, their current three-game skid raises questions about their ability to deliver when it matters most. In their last outing, the offense performed well, posting 30 points, but the defense faltered, surrendering 35 to NC State.

Jacoby Criswell shined at quarterback, completing 18 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. Meanwhile, Omarion Hampton racked up 185 rushing yards on 22 carries, adding a touchdown to his tally. This season, the Tar Heels have averaged 32.3 points per game while conceding 28.2. Offensively, they rank 35th in the nation, but their defense sits at a disappointing 91st. A strong offensive showing will be crucial if they hope to emerge victorious.

