How to watch and listen to UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UCLA Bruins versus USC Trojans NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The USC Trojans (5-5, 3-5 Big Ten) head to the Rose Bowl this Saturday for a showdown with their local rivals, the UCLA Bruins (4-6, 3-5).

This marks the 94th meeting in a historic rivalry that began in 1929, with USC holding a 50-34-7 edge in the series (excluding vacated wins from 2004 and 2005). The Trojans have dominated in recent years, winning 18 of the last 25 clashes.

Since 1942, the victor of this rivalry has claimed the coveted Victory Bell. UCLA currently holds the prize after toppling USC 38-20 at the Coliseum last year. However, USC claimed the last Rose Bowl encounter in 2022, powered by Caleb Williams' electrifying 503 total yards and three touchdowns, a performance that helped secure him the program’s eighth Heisman Trophy.

Unlike most college football games where home teams wear their school colors and visitors don white, both teams in this matchup don their home uniforms. USC will sport their classic Cardinal jerseys, while UCLA will take the field in their traditional blue.

With two regular-season games remaining, bowl eligibility is on the line for both programs. USC must win one of their remaining matchups against UCLA or No. 6 Notre Dame, while UCLA faces a steeper climb, needing victories over both USC and Fresno State to extend their season.

UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans: Date and kick-off time

The Bruins will take on Trojans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Rose Bowl Location Pasadena, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Colt McCoy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | National: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans team news & key players

UCLA Bruins team news

UCLA's offense has seen incremental improvement but still struggles for consistency. They average 320.6 yards and 18.8 points per game. Ethan Garbers leads the charge at quarterback, throwing for 2,173 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 64.3% of his passes. The receiving group has had its moments but has been unreliable at times. Moliki Matavao is the leading receiver with 371 yards and one touchdown on 31 catches.

The ground game hasn't fared much better, with T.J. Harden leading the way with 384 yards and one touchdown on 106 carries. Although UCLA’s offense has shown signs of life recently, they'll face a steep challenge against USC’s potent scoring attack.

USC Trojans team news

USC's offense has been a bright spot this year, averaging 438.1 yards and 30.3 points per game. A quarterback change has shifted the spotlight to Jayden Maiava, who replaced Miller Moss. Although Maiava hasn't played extensively this season, he was a standout at UNLV last year, throwing for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 63.5% completion rate.

Last week, in a win over Nebraska, he showcased his potential with 259 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 71.4% of his throws. He also added a rushing touchdown. Makai Lemon has been the top target in the passing game, hauling in 35 receptions for 463 yards and three scores. On the ground, Woody Marks has been a force, rushing for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns on 174 carries. With the quarterback shake-up, this offense appears reinvigorated.

