How to watch and listen to UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (3-0) are set to take on the UCLA Bruins (1-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in a clash of Big Ten foes at the Rose Bowl.

This will mark the Ducks' inaugural conference game as members of the Big Ten. Following a dominant 49-14 victory over Oregon State two weeks ago, Oregon has had an extra week to gear up for this matchup. Meanwhile, UCLA is eager to rebound after suffering two significant defeats against Indiana and then-No. 16 LSU.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks: Date and kick-off time

The Bruins will take on the Ducks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue Rose Bowl Location Pasadena, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Away: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks team news & key players

UCLA Bruins team news

In the Bruins' most recent matchup, Ethan Garbers passed for 281 yards, completing 61.1% of his throws (22-of-36), while tossing two touchdowns and one interception. Keegan Jones contributed on the ground with 22 yards on three carries and added three catches for 50 yards. Kwazi Gilmer also made his presence felt, collecting 61 yards on two receptions.

Looking at the season as a whole, Garbers has compiled 690 passing yards (averaging 230.0 yards per game), completing 56.7% of his attempts, with three touchdown passes and four interceptions. Tomarion Harden leads the team in rushing with 72 yards on 28 carries, scoring once. Additionally, he tops the squad with 84 receiving yards (28.0 per game) on 12 receptions.

Oregon Ducks team news

Dillon Gabriel produced an impressive performance in the Ducks' last outing, throwing for 291 yards with a completion rate of 83.3% (20-of-24) and contributing two touchdown passes. He also made an impact on the ground, rushing four times for 64 yards and scoring once. Jordan James was a key player as well, finding the end zone twice while accumulating 86 yards on 12 carries. Tez Johnson led the receiving corps, racking up 110 yards on seven receptions.

So far this season, Gabriel has amassed 914 passing yards, completing 84% of his throws and throwing six touchdown passes. James has also made his mark, rushing for 283 yards on 44 attempts, with three touchdowns to his name.

