The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) face off against the UCLA Bruins (3-5) in a Week 11 college football showdown under the lights at the Rose Bowl on Friday evening.

UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and kick-off time

The UCLA Bruins will take on Iowa Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Date Friday, November 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Rose Bowl Location Pasadena, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Audio Stream: Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key players

UCLA Bruins team news

Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers has completed 65.3% of his passes over seven games, amassing 1,703 yards (243.3 yards per game) with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also added 103 rushing yards and a touchdown to his season tally. In the backfield, Tomarion Harden has 226 rushing yards (28.3 yards per game) with one touchdown and has also contributed 27 receptions for 241 yards and one TD. Meanwhile, Keegan Jones has rushed for 123 yards (15.4 per game) and a touchdown in eight appearances, adding 12 catches for 179 yards and one score.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

For Iowa, quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,017 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions on a 60.5% completion rate. The Hawkeyes’ ground game is led by Kaleb Johnson, who’s racked up 1,279 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Luke Lachey has been Iowa’s top target through the air, with 24 catches for 209 yards, while four other Hawkeyes have also topped 100 receiving yards on the season. On defense, Jay Higgins leads the team with 94 total tackles, with Aaron Graves tallying a team-best five sacks. Max Llewellyn has chipped in with 3.5 sacks, while Brian Allen has three. Higgins and Jermari Harris each boast three interceptions. Overall, Iowa’s defense has combined for 20 sacks and 12 picks this season.

