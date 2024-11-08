The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) face off against the UCLA Bruins (3-5) in a Week 11 college football showdown under the lights at the Rose Bowl on Friday evening.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and kick-off time
The UCLA Bruins will take on Iowa Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
|Date
|Friday, November 8, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Rose Bowl
|Location
|Pasadena, California
How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Fox
- Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes
Audio Stream: Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key players
UCLA Bruins team news
Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers has completed 65.3% of his passes over seven games, amassing 1,703 yards (243.3 yards per game) with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also added 103 rushing yards and a touchdown to his season tally. In the backfield, Tomarion Harden has 226 rushing yards (28.3 yards per game) with one touchdown and has also contributed 27 receptions for 241 yards and one TD. Meanwhile, Keegan Jones has rushed for 123 yards (15.4 per game) and a touchdown in eight appearances, adding 12 catches for 179 yards and one score.
Iowa Hawkeyes team news
For Iowa, quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,017 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions on a 60.5% completion rate. The Hawkeyes’ ground game is led by Kaleb Johnson, who’s racked up 1,279 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Luke Lachey has been Iowa’s top target through the air, with 24 catches for 209 yards, while four other Hawkeyes have also topped 100 receiving yards on the season. On defense, Jay Higgins leads the team with 94 total tackles, with Aaron Graves tallying a team-best five sacks. Max Llewellyn has chipped in with 3.5 sacks, while Brian Allen has three. Higgins and Jermari Harris each boast three interceptions. Overall, Iowa’s defense has combined for 20 sacks and 12 picks this season.
More college football news and coverage
- How to watch and live stream college football in 2024
- Top storylines to watch in college football during the 2024 season
- Five names to follow from Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
- How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work: Rules, dates, more
- Top College Football Freshmen in Best Positions to make an impact in 2024