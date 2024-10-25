How to watch and listen to UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UCF Knights versus BYU Cougars NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The BYU Cougars (7-0) take on the UCF Knights (3-4) in a BIG 12 clash on Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The UCF Knights will take on BYU Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue FBC Mortgage Stadium Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 392 (CAR), 982 (NE) | Away: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars team news & key players

UCF Knights team news

KJ Jefferson has had a rollercoaster of a season, with 1,012 passing yards and a 7:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His inconsistent play led to his benching, and freshman Jacurri Brown has since taken over at quarterback. In two games, Brown has thrown for 291 yards with a 1:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but he's been a real threat on the ground, racking up an impressive 330 rushing yards.

The rushing game is a key asset for the team, led by senior running back RJ Harvey, who has rushed for over 100 yards in four different games, amassing 890 yards in total. Meanwhile, Kobe Hudson stands out as one of the premier wide receivers in the conference.

BYU Cougars team news

Jake Retzlaff is putting together a remarkable season for BYU. The junior quarterback has thrown for at least 218 yards in all but three games, including a 218-yard performance last week. So far, he's accumulated 1,644 passing yards with a solid 16:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In addition to his arm, Retzlaff has also contributed 265 yards on the ground.

BYU employs a versatile backfield, featuring multiple running backs. LJ Martin leads the rushing attack with 256 yards, while Hinckley Ropati added 47 yards last week, bringing his total to 201 rushing yards over four games. The receiving corps is led by Chase Roberts, a junior wideout who has surpassed the 100-yard mark twice this season and has totaled 422 receiving yards so far.

More college football news and coverage