How to watch and listen to Tulane Green Wave vs Memphis Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two of the American Athletic Conference’s top squads will clash on Thursday as the Memphis Tigers (9-2, 5-2 AAC) take on the No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (9-2, 7-0 AAC).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Tulane Green Wave vs Memphis Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Tulane Green Wave vs Memphis Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Green Wave will take on Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Thursday, November 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Yulman Stadium Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch Tulane Green Wave vs Memphis Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tulane Green Wave vs Memphis Tigers

Audio Stream: Home: 202 (CAR), 964 (NE) | Away: 390 (CAR), 980 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tulane Green Wave vs Memphis Tigers team news & key players

Tulane Green Wave team news

Leading the way for Tulane is freshman quarterback Darian Mensah, standing tall at 6ft 3in. He has thrown for 2,197 yards this season with a 65.9% completion rate, boasting an 18-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While Mensah prefers to stay in the pocket, he’s supported by star running back Makhi Hughes, the AAC's leading rusher with 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hughes has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in five of his last six appearances. Wide receiver Mario Williams, a 5ft 9in junior, has been Mensah's top target, recording 41 catches for 701 yards and three scores.

Offensively, the Green Wave are a juggernaut, leading the conference with an average of 40.5 points per game. Their defense isn’t far behind, ranking second in the AAC by allowing just 17 points per game. Linebacker Tyler Grubbs anchors the defense with a team-high 45 tackles and three of their 30 sacks. Defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins has chipped in with four sacks, while the secondary, led by defensive back Micah Robinson and his two interceptions, has snagged 12 picks as a unit.

Memphis Tigers team news

In their most recent contest, the Memphis Tigers dominated UAB, cruising to victory as quarterback Seth Henigan threw for 299 yards and connected for four touchdowns.

Henigan, a 6ft 3in senior, has been a steady presence under center throughout his four-year tenure as Memphis' starter. He’s having a stellar season, ranking second in the AAC with 2,990 passing yards while completing 63.7% of his throws. His 21-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio highlights his efficiency. Though not known for his mobility, Henigan has contributed 119 rushing yards this season. In the loss to UTSA, he showcased his arm strength with a remarkable 454-yard performance.

Leading the ground attack is running back Mario Anderson Jr., who has amassed 1,115 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns so far. Anderson has surpassed the 100-yard mark in four of his last five outings, including a season-high 183 yards against North Texas. Near the goal line, Memphis leans on Brandon Thomas, who, despite having just 317 rushing yards this season, has punched in eight touchdowns. On the receiving end, Roc Taylor is the standout wideout. The 6'3" senior has hauled in 54 receptions for 738 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be Henigan's go-to option.

The Tigers boast the AAC's second-most productive offense, averaging 35.3 points per game. Defensively, they hold their own, ranking third in the conference by allowing 22.6 points per game. Linebacker Chandler Martin has been their defensive anchor, leading the team with 90 tackles and topping the sack chart with six. Defensive end William Whitlow Jr. has added four sacks to Memphis’s total of 23 on the year. In the secondary, defensive back Davion Ross leads the way with two of the team’s nine interceptions.

