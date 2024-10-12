This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Houston Texans v Indianapolis ColtsGetty Images Sport
Watch Colts @ Titans with a free trial
Abhinav Sharma

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) head to face the Tennessee Titans (2-3) in a Week 6 clash as both teams work to keep up with the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Titans, coming off a bye, have been one of the league’s less productive offenses, while the Colts have struggled defensively. Indianapolis has shown they can move the ball effectively, but the Titans are among the NFL's best at halting offensive advances.

The Colts aim to level their record to .500. After starting the season 0-2, Indianapolis bounced back with consecutive wins over the Bears and Steelers. Last week, however, a string of injuries contributed to their narrow 37-34 loss to the Jaguars.

The Titans, meanwhile, began with an 0-3 record, suffering losses to the Bears, Jets, and Packers, primarily due to lackluster offensive showings. They responded with an emphatic 31-12 victory over the Dolphins two weeks ago, looking much improved on both sides of the ball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

DateSunday, October 13
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueNissan Stadium
LocationNashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

  • Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Start a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 382 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

Will Levis has been leading the offense at quarterback, though he’s had mixed results, throwing for 604 yards with a 68.4% completion rate, along with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Levis, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, was back to full practice earlier this week. His top receiver, Calvin Ridley, has caught nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard heads up the rushing game with 246 yards and two touchdowns on 61 attempts (4.0 YPC).

On defense, Tennessee's roster, led by coordinator Dennard Wilson, ranks around the middle nationally, allowing an average of 22.5 points per game (15th overall). However, they’re struggling with turnovers, ranking 29th with only 0.5 takeaways per game.

Titans injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
C. DowellWide ReceiverPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL
C. CampbellLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
J. AdamsStrong SafetyOutHip
T. McLendonDefensive EndInjured ReserveToe
M. BrownSafetyQuestionableUndisclosed
C. AwuzieCornerbackInjured ReserveGroin
E. JonesLinebackerQuestionableBiceps
M. DavidsonDefensive TackleInjured ReserveBiceps
G. WallowLinebackerInjured ReservePectoral
C. GrayLinebackerInjured ReserveShoulder
D. HopkinsWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
E. MoldenCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
C. MooreWide ReceiverQuestionableKnee - ACL
K. FultonCornerbackQuestionableKnee
K. CoburnDefensive LinemanOutKnee
T. GipsonLinebackerInactiveCoach's Decision

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts have been hit hard by injuries through five weeks, and with their bye not until Week 14, there’s little chance for rest. Perhaps the most significant injury concern is with quarterback Anthony Richardson (hip), who is listed as questionable.

If Richardson is unable to play, Joe Flacco will likely step in for his third consecutive start, having already racked up 527 yards, completing 70% of his passes with five touchdowns and no picks. Alec Pierce has been his go-to receiver, tallying 13 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. In the ground game, Jonathan Taylor leads with 349 yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries, but he too is questionable due to an ankle issue.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip, shoulder) missed Thursday's practice. You can find the full injury list below.

Colts injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
J. DownsWide ReceiverQuestionableToe
W. MalloryTight EndQuestionableFinger
D. ScottSafetyInjured ReserveAchilles
J. WoodsTight EndInjured ReserveToe
S. EbukamDefensive EndInjured ReserveAchilles
J. WinfreeWide ReceiverInjured ReserveUndisclosed
C. McGroneLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
W. FrenchCenterInjured ReserveAnkle
R. CollCenterInjured ReserveUndisclosed
D. BucknerDefensive TackleInjured ReserveAnkle
J. LauluDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
J. BrentsCornerbackInjured ReserveKnee - MCL
J. MartinDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveToe
M. PittmanWide ReceiverQuestionableBack
K. MooreCornerbackQuestionableHip
J. BeanQuarterbackOutFoot
B. SmithTackleQuestionableKnee
T. LewisDefensive EndInjured ReserveCalf
A. RichardsonQuarterbackQuestionableOblique
J. TaylorRunning BackOutAnkle
W. FriesOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveLower Leg

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement