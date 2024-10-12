Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) head to face the Tennessee Titans (2-3) in a Week 6 clash as both teams work to keep up with the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

The Titans, coming off a bye, have been one of the league’s less productive offenses, while the Colts have struggled defensively. Indianapolis has shown they can move the ball effectively, but the Titans are among the NFL's best at halting offensive advances.

The Colts aim to level their record to .500. After starting the season 0-2, Indianapolis bounced back with consecutive wins over the Bears and Steelers. Last week, however, a string of injuries contributed to their narrow 37-34 loss to the Jaguars.

The Titans, meanwhile, began with an 0-3 record, suffering losses to the Bears, Jets, and Packers, primarily due to lackluster offensive showings. They responded with an emphatic 31-12 victory over the Dolphins two weeks ago, looking much improved on both sides of the ball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 382 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

Will Levis has been leading the offense at quarterback, though he’s had mixed results, throwing for 604 yards with a 68.4% completion rate, along with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Levis, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, was back to full practice earlier this week. His top receiver, Calvin Ridley, has caught nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard heads up the rushing game with 246 yards and two touchdowns on 61 attempts (4.0 YPC).

On defense, Tennessee's roster, led by coordinator Dennard Wilson, ranks around the middle nationally, allowing an average of 22.5 points per game (15th overall). However, they’re struggling with turnovers, ranking 29th with only 0.5 takeaways per game.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Out Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Gray Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL K. Fulton Cornerback Questionable Knee K. Coburn Defensive Lineman Out Knee T. Gipson Linebacker Inactive Coach's Decision

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts have been hit hard by injuries through five weeks, and with their bye not until Week 14, there’s little chance for rest. Perhaps the most significant injury concern is with quarterback Anthony Richardson (hip), who is listed as questionable.

If Richardson is unable to play, Joe Flacco will likely step in for his third consecutive start, having already racked up 527 yards, completing 70% of his passes with five touchdowns and no picks. Alec Pierce has been his go-to receiver, tallying 13 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. In the ground game, Jonathan Taylor leads with 349 yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries, but he too is questionable due to an ankle issue.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip, shoulder) missed Thursday's practice. You can find the full injury list below.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Downs Wide Receiver Questionable Toe W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Buckner Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Toe M. Pittman Wide Receiver Questionable Back K. Moore Cornerback Questionable Hip J. Bean Quarterback Out Foot B. Smith Tackle Questionable Knee T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf A. Richardson Quarterback Questionable Oblique J. Taylor Running Back Out Ankle W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg

More NFL news and coverage