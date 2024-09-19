How to watch and listen to Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe Warhawks 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe Warhawks CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (3-0) welcome in the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (2-0) on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium for a lop-sided college football matchup.

The Longhorns, sitting atop the national rankings with a flawless 3-0 start, have kicked off the season in impressive fashion. Their dominant 56-7 win over UTSA last week highlighted the potential ahead. Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers was sidelined with an abdominal injury in the second quarter, paving the way for redshirt freshman Arch Manning to step in. Manning took charge, delivering a standout performance with 223 yards and four touchdowns, commanding the game through to the final whistle.

ULM boasts a 2-0 record with victories over Jackson State (FCS) and UAB, showcasing strong performances in both outings. However, they have yet to face a team with the caliber of Texas. The road ahead is daunting, with conference games and a clash against Auburn still on the horizon, not to mention this week’s daunting trip to take on the nation’s top-ranked team. ULM understands the uphill battle they face and harbors no illusions about pulling off an upset in this matchup.

Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe Warhawks: Date and kick-off time

The Longhorns will take on the Warhawks in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe Warhawks on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN+, SECN+

Broadcasters: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play announcer), Fozzy Whittaker (color analyst)

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe Warhawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: -- (CAR), 995 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe Warhawks team news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

Quinn Ewers is doubtful for Saturday’s game due to an abdominal strain, paving the way for Arch Manning to start against the Warhawks. Manning has stepped up admirably, completing 14 of 18 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Offensively, the team ranks among the best, putting up an impressive 516.0 yards per game, good for ninth nationally. Despite losing running back CJ Baxter in the preseason, the ground attack has still been effective, averaging 173.3 yards per game, placing them 51st in the nation.

UL Monroe Warhawks team news

In their last outing, the Warhawks saw General Booty connect on nine of 16 passes, completing 56.2% of his throws for 87 yards. On the ground, Taven Curry led the charge with 13 carries, racking up 64 yards, while Nate Sullivan Jr. made an impact through the air with two receptions for 22 yards.

Ahmad Hardy is the team's leading rusher this season, amassing 161 yards on 33 carries (averaging 80.5 yards per game) and finding the end zone twice. James Jones has also contributed, with 20 carries totaling 110 yards and a touchdown.

Javon Campbell tops the receiving charts with 89 yards (44.5 yards per game) from five catches on six targets, adding one touchdown to his name.

