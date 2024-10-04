How to watch and listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas A&M Aggies versus Missouri Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A pair of ranked SEC football rivals clash in Texas, each aiming to maintain their perfect conference records as the No. 9 Missouri Tigers (4-0) visit No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1) at Kyle Field this Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Aggies will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR) | Home: 190 (NE), 960 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers team news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Marcel Reed has showcased his patience and athleticism as a dual-threat quarterback for Texas A&M. This season, he has completed 43 of 79 passes for a total of 585 yards, resulting in a completion rate of 54.4% and an impressive passer rating of 141.7.

Running back Le’Veon Moss has been exceptional in his rushing efforts, accumulating 471 yards on 76 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt and scoring three touchdowns.

His ability to navigate through defenses and find cutback lanes is reminiscent of the strategy used in today’s game between Marshall and Appalachian State.

Additionally, Cyrus Allen has been a valuable asset in the passing game, making 11 receptions for 203 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per catch and adding a touchdown to his stats.

Missouri Tigers team news

Brady Cook has emerged as a reliable leader for Missouri as their quarterback this season, demonstrating solid efficiency and confidence. Out of 134 passing attempts, he has successfully connected on 92 for a total of 946 yards, resulting in an impressive completion percentage of 68.7%.

His passer rating stands at a commendable 136.3, reflecting his effectiveness on the field. With four touchdowns and just one interception, he clearly plays with a winning mindset.

Running back Nate Noel has been pivotal in solidifying the Tigers’ offense, having amassed 441 rushing yards on 96 carries, resulting in two touchdowns.

He consistently moves the ball forward, reminiscent of the style seen in today’s Temple vs. Connecticut game, where the passing game took a backseat. In the receiving department, Theo Wease Jr. has excelled, accumulating 287 yards on 26 receptions, averaging 11 yards per catch.

More college football news and coverage