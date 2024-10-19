How to watch and listen to Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

For the third time in just four weeks, two top-five teams in the AP college football rankings will clash in a high-stakes showdown with major playoff implications. After steamrolling Oklahoma in a 34-3 blowout last week, No. 1 Texas (6-0, 2-0 SEC) aims to defend its top spot and remain unbeaten as it hosts No. 5 Georgia (5-1, 3-1) on Saturday evening.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs team news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

Quinn Ewers made his return to the Longhorns lineup last week after missing two games due to an oblique injury. Although he showed signs of rust, with an interception on the opening drive and some off-target throws throughout the game, it ultimately didn't impact the outcome much. Texas relied on a strong ground game led by Tre Wisner and a dominant defensive performance to dismantle Oklahoma.

Ewers faces a stiffer challenge this week against Georgia, even though the Bulldogs have had their struggles. Quintrevion Wisner, Texas' sophomore running back, delivered one of his finest performances against the Sooners, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown, despite losing a fumble. He will be counted on heavily again to help ease the pressure on Ewers as they take on Georgia’s defense.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The case for Georgia in this matchup hinges more on their reputation than recent results. While the offense has been inconsistent and the defense not as overpowering as in previous seasons, Kirby Smart's squad is brimming with talent and experience. When they hit their stride, they can compete with any team in the nation. Carson Beck, one of the top quarterbacks in the country, showcased his talent when he led a second-half rally against Alabama and is coming off his best game of the season. In last week's win over Mississippi State, Beck threw for 459 yards and three touchdowns. So far this season, he has racked up 1,818 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 67.9% of his passes.

Trevor Etienne has also been a key contributor for Georgia's offense, rushing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in six games. While Georgia's defense hasn't been the dominant force of recent years, it's still young, and there's potential for improvement as the season progresses.

