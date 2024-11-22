Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Week 13 college football clash this Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders enter the matchup with a 6-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Big 12 play. After pulling off an upset over Iowa State, Texas Tech stumbled last week, falling to Colorado in a 41-27 defeat.

On the other hand, Oklahoma State's season has been a rough ride. Despite starting the year with three consecutive wins, the Cowboys have since dropped seven straight games, sitting at 3-7 overall. Most recently, they suffered a 38-13 loss to TCU.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State: Date and kick-off time

The Red Raiders will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Boone Pickens Stadium Location Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Broadcasters: James Westling (play-by-play) and Jay Sonnhalter (color analyst) are on the game call.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State

Audio Stream: Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE) | Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State team news & key players

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

In their recent outing against Colorado, Texas Tech started strong, building a 13-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. However, defensive struggles allowed the Buffaloes to turn the tide, resulting in a loss. Behren Morton completed 24 of his 40 passes for 275 yards, tossing two touchdowns and one interception. Tahj Brooks delivered an impressive performance on the ground with 31 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Kelly contributed eight receptions for 106 yards. Texas Tech’s high-octane offense is averaging 35.5 points per game, but their defense has struggled, allowing 35.1 points per outing.

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news

As for Oklahoma State, their woes continued in their loss to TCU, where the offense could only muster 13 points while the defense surrendered 38. Quarterback Alan Bowman completed 19 of 29 passes for 141 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Running back Ollie Gordon was a bright spot, amassing 125 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. The Cowboys average 27.8 points per game on offense, but their defense ranks among the bottom nationally, giving up 31.9 points per game. Their offense is ranked 68th, while their defense sits at 111th.

