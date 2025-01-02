How to watch and listen to Texas State vs North Texas First Responder Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas State vs North Texas First Responder Bowl game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

North Texas (6-6, 3-5 American) and Texas State (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) will cap off their respective campaigns in the First Responder Bowl as they kick off the new year in 2025.

The Mean Green had an impressive start to the season, racing to a 5-1 record with their only early blemish being a lopsided 66-21 loss to Texas Tech on September 14. However, North Texas stumbled down the stretch, enduring defeats against Memphis, Tulane, Army, UTSA, and East Carolina before closing out with a victory over Temple on November 30.

In their season finale against Temple, the Mean Green did all their scoring in the opening half and held firm defensively for a 24-17 triumph. Quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 180 yards and a touchdown, while Makenzie McGill led the ground attack with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Texas State, on the other hand, had a rocky 4-4 start to their season, suffering losses to Arizona State, Sam Houston, Old Dominion, and Louisiana. The Bobcats found their footing late, going 3-1 in their final four games with victories over LA-Monroe, Southern Miss, and South Alabama.

In their November 29 clash with South Alabama, the Bobcats put up double-digit points in three of the four quarters en route to a thrilling 45-38 win. Quarterback Jordan McCloud passed for 248 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Ismail Mahdi dominated on the ground with 147 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Texas State vs North Texas First Responder Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Bobcats will take on the Mean Green in a highly anticipated First Responder Bowl game on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Date Friday, January 3, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Gerald J. Ford Stadium Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Texas State vs North Texas First Responder Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas State vs North Texas First Responder Bowl game

Audio Stream: National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas State vs North Texas team news & key players

Texas State Bobcats team news

The Bobcats' offense has been one of the most productive in the Group of Five, just behind North Texas. They're averaging 474.3 yards and 37.1 points per game. Quarterback Jordan McCloud has been a key player, amassing 2,920 yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing nearly 70% of his throws.

The receiving unit is well-rounded, with three players exceeding 600 yards for the season. Joey Hobert leads the way with 661 yards, eight touchdowns, and 66 receptions. With Ismail Mahdi transferring to Arizona, Lincoln Pare steps into the starting running back role, contributing 411 yards and six touchdowns on 74 carries. This potent offense is well-equipped to exploit North Texas' porous defense.

Defensively, Texas State has been inconsistent but solid overall, allowing 347.9 yards and 24.3 points per game. The unit has shown strength against both the pass (199.8 yards allowed per game) and the run (148.2 yards allowed per game), giving them a better chance to keep things competitive.

North Texas Green Mean team news

North Texas has been electric on offense this season, averaging 488.7 yards and 34 points per game, ranking third in total offense across the FBS. The Mean Green lean heavily on their aerial attack, but with Chandler Morris entering the transfer portal, freshman Drew Mestemaker will step into the starting role. Despite limited action, Mestemaker has completed 4-of-5 passes for 69 yards, boasting an 80% completion rate.

Wide receiver DT Sheffield leads the receiving corps with 822 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 catches, while Shane Porter tops the rushing stats with 643 yards and five scores on 95 carries. The offense is designed to maximize the quarterback’s potential, making Mestemaker the game's biggest X-factor.

However, North Texas struggles mightily on defense, surrendering 456.6 yards and 34.5 points per game, which has often left their offense with little margin for error.

