Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Texas State vs Arizona State CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0, 0-0 Big 2) face the Texas State Bobcats (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Week 3 non-conference college football game Thursday at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Both teams are off to a good start after winning their first two games of the season. Arizona State is coming off the back of a 30-23 victory against Mississippi State in its Week 2 game. Texas State beat UTSA, 49-10. This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Texas State Bobcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils CFB game, plus plenty more.

Texas State Bobcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils: Date and kick-off time

The Bobcats will take on Sun Devils in a highly anticipated CFB game on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Date Thursday, September 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Bobcat Stadium Location San Marcos, Texas

How to watch Texas State Bobcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas State Bobcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: -- (NE), 970 (CAR) | Away: 198 (NE), 952 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Texas State Bobcats team news

Texas State Bobcats team news

Texas State has been on fire offensively, putting up 47.5 points per game over their first two outings. They've been balanced, averaging 291 passing yards and 204 rushing yards per contest.

Jordan McCloud had a stellar performance in their win over the Roadrunners, completing 67% of his throws for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also chipped in with six rushes for 30 yards and two more scores. Lincoln Pare spearheaded the ground attack with 11 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Dawn Jr. dazzled with five receptions, racking up 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Texas State has held their ground, surrendering just 18.5 points per game. After limiting their last opponent to 10 points, they’ll need to continue this level of defensive prowess to come out on top in the upcoming matchup.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

Running back Raleek Brown (hamstring) remains questionable for the upcoming game.

Arizona State's defense stood firm in their opening games but found it tough to contain the Bulldogs last Saturday. They now face a potent offense that’s put up over 30 points in each of their games, and to avoid another nail-biter, they’ll need to tighten up defensively.

The Sun Devils are lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 39 points per contest over their first two outings. Their balanced attack has them throwing for 163.5 yards and pounding the rock for 293.5 yards per game.

Sam Leavitt completed half of his passes for 69 yards in the victory over Mississippi State, while also showing off his mobility with 11 carries for 68 yards and two scores. Cam Skattebo was the workhorse, leading the charge with 33 rushes for 262 yards and three receptions for 35 yards.

Defensively, Arizona State has been solid, surrendering just 15 points per game across their first two matchups. However, after allowing 23 in their most recent contest, they'll need to step up if they hope to slow down the Bobcats this Thursday.

