How to watch and listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 8 LSU Tigers and No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies both experienced disappointing losses at the start of the season but have since bounced back impressively, each securing six consecutive victories.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Texas A&M Aggies will take on the LSU Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers team news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

In their most recent outing, running back Le'Veon Moss found the end zone twice, while quarterback Connor Weigman connected for a touchdown pass, contributing to Texas A&M's solid performance against Mississippi State. The Aggies' defense was also impressive, limiting the Bulldogs to just 5.9 yards per pass and 3.5 yards per carry.

Weigman made his return from a shoulder injury two games prior and has successfully completed 61.5% of his passes this season. However, he has thrown more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three). The sophomore quarterback relies heavily on his top receiving targets, junior wide receivers Noah Thomas (with 21 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns) and Cyrus Allen (who has 14 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown). Moss leads the Texas A&M rushing attack, having carried the ball 105 times for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.

LSU Tigers team news

The Tigers outperformed the Razorbacks, racking up 393 total yards compared to Arkansas' 278. LSU's defense stifled the home team's ground game, allowing just 38 rushing yards on 19 attempts (2.0 yards per carry). The Tigers also dominated the turnover battle, finishing with a 3-0 advantage, and controlled the clock, possessing the ball for nearly 18 minutes longer than the Razorbacks. Freshman running back Caden Durham was the standout in the LSU backfield, accumulating 21 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

Louisiana State's offense is spearheaded by first-year starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,222 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions, along with two rushing touchdowns. His primary targets include senior wide receiver Kyren Lacy (36 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns) and sophomore wide receiver Aaron Anderson (33 receptions for 488 yards and three touchdowns). Durham leads the rushing efforts for LSU with 62 carries, totaling 382 yards and six touchdowns.

More college football news and coverage