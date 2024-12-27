How to watch and listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs USC Trojans 2024 Las Vegas Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs USC Trojans 2024 Las Vegas Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The USC Trojans are set to clash with the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 27, a matchup that promises a glimpse into the future for both prestigious programs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies vs USC Trojans 2024 Las Vegas Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs USC Trojans 2024 Las Vegas Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Aggies will take on the Trojans in a highly anticipated 2024 Armed Forces Bowl game on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Friday, December 27 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs USC Trojans 2024 Las Vegas Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas A&M Aggies vs USC Trojans 2024 Las Vegas Bowl

Audio Stream: Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas A&M vs USC team news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Marcel Reed struggled under center last time out, completing 16 of 23 passes for 146 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Reed was the team's leading rusher in the game, recording 14 carries for 60 yards. Throughout the regular season, the Aggies averaged 30.3 points per game while allowing 21.2 points per contest. Their offense ranks 47th nationally, while their defense sits 28th, offering a balanced but inconsistent performance.

USC Trojans team news

Jayden Maiava stepped up admirably at quarterback, completing 27 of 48 passes for 360 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. After the departure of Miller Moss to Louisville, Maiava now holds the reins of the offense. The Trojans have averaged 29.8 points per game this season while conceding 23.5 points per contest. To succeed, USC needs to start strong offensively and put immediate pressure on the Aggies.

