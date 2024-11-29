Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Texas Longhorns NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The legendary Lone Star Showdown reignites this week as No. 3 Texas hosts No. 20 Texas A&M in a high-stakes battle that doubles as a de facto play-in for the SEC Championship Game.

The Longhorns have thrived in their debut SEC season, sitting atop the conference standings and achieving consecutive 10-win campaigns for the first time since 2009.

On the other hand, Texas A&M is undergoing a revival under first-year head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies have put themselves in contention for an SEC title game berth after notable victories over LSU and Missouri. However, their hopes were complicated by a heart-wrenching 43-41 quadruple-overtime loss to Auburn last week, making this game a do-or-die situation.

This historic rivalry, featuring 118 past matchups, has been dominated by Texas, which holds a 76-37-5 advantage. The last time these two programs clashed was in 2011, when Texas eked out a 27-25 win despite generating just 237 yards of offense. With a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on the line, the stakes this time around couldn’t be higher.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies vs Texas Longhorns NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Texas Longhorns: Date and kick-off time

The Aggies will take on the Longhorns in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.



How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas A&M Aggies vs Texas Longhorns

Audio Stream: Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Texas Longhorns team news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Texas A&M is looking to bounce back after falling short in a thrilling four-overtime loss to Auburn. Freshman quarterback Marcel Reed shined, throwing for 297 yards, rushing for 66, and accounting for three touchdowns. Despite trailing by 21 points in the second quarter, the Aggies staged a spirited comeback that ultimately fell short against a desperate Tigers squad fighting for bowl eligibility.

Reed has emerged as a key figure in the Aggies' offense, amassing 1,426 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 441 rushing yards and six scores. His top receiving weapons are junior wide receiver Noah Thomas (31 catches, 514 yards, six TDs) and senior Jabre Barber (29 catches, 325 yards, one TD). In the backfield, junior running back Amari Daniels has stepped up following a season-ending injury to LeVeon Moss, racking up 640 yards and eight touchdowns on 126 carries.

Texas Longhorns team news

Texas enters this matchup on the heels of a commanding performance against Kentucky, where they outgained the Wildcats 442-232. The Longhorns' defense was suffocating, limiting Kentucky to a meager 21 rushing yards on 30 attempts (0.7 yards per carry) and forcing two turnovers. The Wildcats converted just 2-of-12 third-down attempts, allowing Texas to dominate possession by nine minutes.

The Longhorns may be without junior quarterback Quinn Ewers, who sustained an ankle injury in the Kentucky game. Ewers has been instrumental this season, completing 68.0% of his passes for 2,089 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His primary targets include senior tight end Gunnar Helm (42 catches, 544 yards, five TDs), junior wide receiver Isaiah Bond (32 catches, 510 yards, five TDs), and junior wideout Matthew Golden (36 catches, 503 yards, eight TDs). The ground game is powered by sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner (124 carries, 626 yards, three TDs) and junior Jaydon Blue (105 carries, 555 yards, six TDs).

