How to watch and listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs New Mexico State Aggies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's a non-conference clash as New Mexico State from Conference USA heads to the Lone Star State to face the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies of the SEC on Saturday night.

New Mexico State is looking to break a two-game skid after a 41-28 home loss to Western Kentucky last weekend. The Aggies, now 2-7 overall and 1-5 in Conference USA play, fell behind 14-0 just five minutes into the game and couldn’t close the gap.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has had two weeks to regroup after a tough 31-20 road defeat against South Carolina on November 2. The Aggies, now 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the SEC, are tied with Tennessee at the top of the conference. In that matchup, Texas A&M quickly found themselves down 14-0, managed to edge ahead 20-17, and went into halftime level at 20.

Texas A&M Aggies vs New Mexico State Aggies: Date and kick-off time

Texas A&M will take on New Mexico in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs New Mexico State Aggies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Aaron Murray (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas A&M Aggies vs New Mexico State Aggies

Audio Stream: Away: - (CAR), 990 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas A&M Aggies vs New Mexico State Aggies team news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Texas A&M also comes off a loss, falling 44-20 to South Carolina on the road on Saturday, November 2. After a 20-20 tie at halftime, the Aggies were shut out in the second half and could not find any offensive rhythm, turning the ball over three times and punting four times. Quarterback Marcel Reed passed for 206 yards on 18-of-28 attempts, throwing a touchdown but also an interception. Amari Daniels rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Reed has led the Aggies since taking over for Conner Weigman midway through the season. He has thrown for 861 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception, completing 57.8% of his passes. In the backfield, Le'Veon Moss has been the standout, leading the team with 765 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Taurean York is the team leader with 54 tackles. Defensive lineman Nic Scourton has tallied five sacks, while Marcus Ratcliffe has three interceptions, and the team as a whole has forced 17 turnovers.

New Mexico State Aggies team news

In their most recent outing, New Mexico State fell 41-28 at home to Western Kentucky on Saturday, November 9. The Aggies never held a lead in the game and were never truly in a position to challenge the Hilltoppers for the win. Quarterback Santino Marucci threw for 129 yards on 10-of-20 passing, adding a touchdown but also tossing two interceptions. Mike Washington was the bright spot offensively, rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The passing game has struggled mightily for New Mexico State this season, with the team combining for just seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions through the air. Their ground attack, however, has been more reliable, with Seth McGowan leading the team with 636 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Tyler Martinez leads the team with 69 tackles, while Kale Edwards has recorded a team-high four sacks. However, the defense has been limited in creating turnovers, forcing just seven all season.

