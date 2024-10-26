Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texans vs Colts 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In NFL Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) travel to face the Houston Texans (5-2) as both teams vie for the top spot in the AFC South.

These rivals clashed in Week 1 of the season, where the Texans narrowly secured a 29-27 victory on the road.

The Colts are coming off a 16-10 victory at home against the Miami Dolphins, while the Texans suffered a defeat on the road against the Green Bay Packers, losing 24-22.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and Tiki Barber (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans took the lead against the Green Bay Packers with a field goal at 1:44 left in the game but left too much time for Green Bay to respond, resulting in a game-winning field goal as the clock stopped.

C.J. Stroud is averaging 237.6 passing yards per game, boasting a 66.4% completion rate along with a 10-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Joe Mixon, despite missing some games due to injury, is their leading rusher, averaging 100.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns across his four appearances. Nico Collins was the primary target in the passing attack but is currently on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Stefon Diggs has stepped up as the number one wide receiver, recording 42 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Injured Reserve Hip G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Collins Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Out Knee J. Ward Safety Out Groin J. Hughes Defensive End Injured Reserve Hip B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Toe H. To'oTo'o Linebacker Questionable Concussion

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts initially relied on Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback from Weeks 3 to 6 but have since reverted to the young Anthony Richardson under center. In last week’s win against the Miami Dolphins, Richardson threw for 129 yards and added 56 rushing yards.

Richardson's average of 156.6 passing yards per game pales in comparison to Flacco's 238.7 yards per game as a backup. The Colts' front office is still assessing whether Richardson is the long-term solution at quarterback; he has a completion rate of just 48.5% and a 3-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, though his athleticism and arm strength are top-notch. Jonathan Taylor has been sidelined since Week 4 but remains 23rd in the league in rushing with 349 yards and four touchdowns. Alec Pierce has emerged as their most effective deep threat, averaging 25.5 yards per reception and three touchdowns, while Michael Pittman Jr. leads the team with 28 receptions, accumulating 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Elbow W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Buckner Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL G. Avery Defensive End Out Foot J. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Toe J. Bean Quarterback Out Foot T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body J. Carlies Linebacker Out Lower Leg

