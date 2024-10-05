Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After suffering a tough defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills have lost their undefeated status. However, they will aim to regroup and get back on track when they face C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans this upcoming Sunday.

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 3-1 records, and each is widely considered a strong favorite to clinch its division. In fact, only the Chiefs and Ravens have better odds to win the AFC.

This game is not just one of the marquee matchups of the week but could also serve as a preview for a potential playoff encounter later in the season. After a red-hot 3-0 start, the Bills came crashing back to reality in a lopsided defeat against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off an impressive rebound of their own.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 803 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans improved to 3-1 this season after edging out Jacksonville 24-20 in their last outing. Despite trailing 20-17 in the final quarter, Houston rallied late to secure the victory. They outgained Jacksonville with 435 total yards compared to 313, though they lost the turnover battle 1-0 and converted 7 of 13 third-down attempts. C.J. Stroud threw for an impressive 345 yards and two touchdowns, with Nico Collins hauling in 12 catches for 151 yards and a score.

Houston bolstered their offense this offseason by acquiring long-time Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and he's already making his mark. Diggs leads the team with three touchdowns and ranks second in both receptions (25) and receiving yards (233), trailing only Nico Collins. As he prepares to face his former squad, there's no doubt he'll be fueled by extra motivation, given that his departure from Buffalo wasn’t exactly smooth.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Hinish Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring N. Brown Wide Receiver Questionable Groin J. Okudah Cornerback Questionable Hip G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed D. Pierce Running Back Questionable Hamstring J. Scruggs Offensive Lineman Questionable Hip S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Dell Wide Receiver Questionable Chest J. Ward Safety Questionable Groin L. Tunsil Tackle Questionable Ankle J. Hansen Linebacker Questionable Back J. Hughes Defensive End Questionable Hip D. Barnett Defensive End Questionable Shoulder

Buffalo Bills team news

The Bills' defense proved to be their downfall in the blowout loss to the Ravens, surrendering over 250 rushing yards—199 to Derrick Henry and 54 to Lamar Jackson. The growing list of injuries on defense finally took its toll on Buffalo, with the absences of linebackers Matt Milano and Terrell Bernard, as well as nickel corner Taron Johnson, leaving a significant gap.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who has alternated between MVP-level play and inconsistent performances this season, is eager to rebound after a tough Week 4 game where he completed just 55.2% of his passes. However, facing a stingy Houston Texans defense that has given up the fifth-fewest yards in the league will be no easy task for Allen and the Bills' offense.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee D. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Forearm S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Dodson Linebacker Questionable Ankle T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist T. Bernard Linebacker Questionable Pectoral T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen T. Rapp Safety Questionable Concussion K. Shakir Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle D. Dawkins Tackle Questionable Hamstring A. Johnson Defensive Tackle Questionable Oblique

