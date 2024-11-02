How to watch and listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee versus Kentucky NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-5, 1-5 SEC) will take on the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Volunteers will take on Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Neyland Stadium Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats

Audio Stream: Home: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats team news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Squirrel White is listed as questionable for Tennessee due to a rib injury. Leading the Volunteers’ offense is freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has connected on 63.5% of his throws, amassing 1,413 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions, alongside 179 rushing yards and one touchdown. His primary targets are senior wide receivers Dont'e Thornton Jr. (12 receptions, 365 yards, three TDs) and Bru McCoy (20 receptions, 289 yards). The Volunteers' ground attack is fueled by junior running back Dylan Sampson, who has racked up 838 yards and an impressive 17 touchdowns on 144 carries.

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is listed as probable for Kentucky's upcoming clash with Tennessee, though his exact injury remains undisclosed.

Kentucky’s offense relies on junior quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who has accumulated 1,236 passing yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. Senior running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has been key in the ground game, totaling 419 yards on 92 carries with four touchdowns. The Wildcats' top receiving threats include junior wideouts Dane Key (39 receptions for 587 yards and two scores) and Barion Brown (23 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns).

With an injury to starting right tackle Gerald Mincey, head coach Mark Stoops has been able to assess redshirt freshman Malachi Wood. Wood showed promise against Florida but faced criticism for pass protection issues in the Auburn game.

